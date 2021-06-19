Lifestream will host three blood drives in the Chino Valley next week.
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, City of Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino.
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D St., Chino.
Donors will receive a “Fearless Fighters” or a “United We Give” T-shirt, and a $10 gas card.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross
American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at The Church of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Residents can register for the blood drive on the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
