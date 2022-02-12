The medical experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine note that learning to cope with fears of breast cancer recurrence is an important part of the recovery process. Those same experts note that various lifestyle changes can help women regain their health, strength and optimism and quell any fears they have about cancer recurrence.
•Take care of yourself, both emotionally and physically. Johns Hopkins Medicine urges breast cancer survivors to put their own needs first sometimes. That can be difficult for younger breast cancer survivors with children at home, but prioritizing their own emotional well-being can help women overcome their fears of recurrence.
Support groups can connect women with fellow breast cancer survivors, and women should not hesitate to discuss any fears or concerns with their doctors. It’s also vital that women prioritize their physical well-being. Routine exercise and a healthy diet can help women reduce stress and maintain a healthy weight, which can reduce risk for recurrence.
•Stay on top of screenings and vaccinations. Another way to reduce the risk of cancer recurrence is to stay up-to-date on screenings, flu shots and vaccinations. Annual physicals and screenings for cardiovascular conditions like high cholesterol and diabetes can help women stay on a healthy path forward.
•Monitor vitamin D levels. Johns Hopkins Medicine notes that the Nurses Health Study found a link between low levels of vitamin D and breast cancer incidence. It remains unknown if vitamin D supplements can lower risk of breast cancer recurrence, but maintaining sufficient levels of vitamin D can promote overall health.
Women can speak with their physicians about vitamin D and which supplements to consider. In addition, spending 20 minutes per day in the sunshine while wearing sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 can help women reach recommended levels of vitamin D.
Cancer recurrence is a significant concern for survivors. However, various strategies can help women reduce their risk for recurrence and help them regain their optimism for the future.
