Champion readers choose Chino’s Caring Kennel as their favorite Home Away from Home boarding facility for cats and dogs.
We are located at 3890 Walnut Ave. in Chino. It is a one-stop-shop for boarding, grooming, and in addition through our partnership with It’s a Dog’s World K-9 Academy, training is also available for those pups in need. We’ve also partnered with a mobile veterinary clinic that provides bi-monthly services for vaccinations, non-anesthetic dental procedures, and other services.
The facility has someone on the premises 24/7 and special boarding accommodations are available. “We treat each pet that comes through our door like they are one of our own. We promise to take care of them and make them part of our family while they’re here.” Chino residents Sasha and Steve Lewis with their business partners Jennifer and Mark Blaz of San Dimas, have been owners since 2017.
We would like to say Thank You for all the communities support and votes for this award. Chino’s Caring Kennel will continue to put your pets needs first.
Website: chinoscaringken nel.com.
Information: (909) 627-2212. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Saturday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.