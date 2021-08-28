If there is one thing that we’ve learned over the years, it’s that our health is one of the most important things in life. We need to be proactive and take care of our health, especially as we age.
The good news is that Chino and Chino Hills residents on Medicare do not have to go far to receive high quality and comprehensive health care.
Inter Valley Health Plan, a Medicare Advantage health plan, has made it convenient for residents of Chino Valley to receive high quality health care right in their neighborhood. Inter Valley partners with Pomona Valley Health Centers.
These centers provide everything from family medicine and urgent care to physical therapy, radiology, women’s health and more.
They are designed to meet virtually all your health needs under one roof.
For more information about Pomona Valley Health Centers in Chino Valley:
Visit Chino Hills Crossroads at Crossroads Entertainment Center, 3110 Chino Ave, Ste 150-A, Chino Hillsor call (909) 643-8874.
Visit Chino Hills Grand Avenue at the Chino Hills Professional Plaza 2140 Grand Ave #125, Chino Hills or call (909) 630-7875.
For information about Inter Valley Health Plan:
Visit 300 S. Park Ave, Suite 300, Pomona or call (800) 251-8191 (TTY 711) or IVHP.com
Inter Valley Health Plan is a not-for-profit HMO contracted with Medicare. Enrollment depends on contract renewal. Inter Valley is committed to providing quality healthcare coverage for those with Medicare.
With over 40 years in healthcare, they are dedicated to improving the quality of life for their members.
