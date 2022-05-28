2021 was a unique year with the continuation of COVID which brought staffing shortages and telecommuting challenges along with the continued demand to deliver exceptional law enforcement services to the residents and businesses in the City of Chino Hills.
With that, it was a busy and exciting year for the Chino Hills Police Department.
Our deputies responded to over 42,000 calls for service, while taking over 3,900 reports.
We had two very significant cases solved by our detective bureau, which included an armed robbery at the Diamond and Design Jewelers at The Commons and a string of over 20 residential burglaries across three counties.
During February 2021, our detective bureau started working on the apprehension of a residential burglary crew that was committing burglaries throughout southern California.
Over the course of eight months, the suspects were responsible for over 20 burglaries across three counties.
In October 2021, detectives from the Chino Hills Police Station identified and arrested the two primary suspects, recovering over $300k in stolen property.
In November 2021, the Diamond and Design Jewelers was robbed by four suspects using chemical spray to disorient and distract the employees. The suspects fled the location with over $300k worth of jewelry.
Through an exhaustive and thorough investigation, detectives identified the suspects, learning they were also responsible for at least two other jewelry store robberies in neighboring cities.
After a month-long investigation, Chino Hills station detectives served multiple search warrants, arresting all four of the suspects, recovering a significant amount of the stolen jewelry.
Current crime trends in the City of Chino Hills can be tied to crime trends on the state and national level.
We have seen an increase in petty theft, shoplifting, vehicle burglaries and fraud due to current state legislation on the reduction of criminal penalties, and self-imposed, commercial business restrictions on reporting petty crimes.
With this knowledge, we are increasing our self-initiated activity on vehicle checks, park checks and neighborhood patrols; while educating the community through social media and workshops on safety self-awareness and crime prevention through environmental design, in both residential and commercial applications.
Last year we realized the approval of our long-awaited Automated License Plate Reader Camera in Carbon Canyon.
This will assist us in identifying vehicles utilized by criminals entering and exiting the city through Carbon Canyon.
We had the opportunity last year to once again, interact with our residents and host in person community events and give back to the community we serve.
We hosted or participated in Make-A-Child-Smile, Women’s Safety Workshops, National Night Out, Trick or Treat at the Shoppes, Shop with a Cop, and the Chino Hills Station Christmas Toy Drive, in which we provided Christmas gifts to over 60 families in need.
Our goals for 2022 are to increase traffic safety, increase neighborhood watch participation, assist, and educate residents and individual communities on crime prevention, promote zero tolerance for petty crimes, educate business owners on crime prevention, increase our visibility in residential neighborhoods and collaborate on quality-of-life concerns within the community.
Law enforcement is a shared responsibility and by working together to maintain sustained communication between law enforcement and the community, I believe we can reduce crime, and increase our quality of life, while providing exceptional service to the inclusive communities we serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.