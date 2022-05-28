City of Chino
Top 10 Property Taxpayers
Chino’s top 10 property taxpayers
•Majestic Realty Company
•Watson Land Company
•Homecoming at the Preserve
•John Hancock Life Insurance
•MLM Chino Property LLC
•Majestic Chino Gateway, LLC
•Spectrum South LLC
•Chino Kimball Industrial LLC
•Chino Center Inc.
•SY Ventures LLC
(Source: SB County Assessor 2021)
City of Chino Hills
Top 10 Property Taxpayers
•Chino Dunhill, LLC (The Shoppes)
•FHF The Heights, LLC (Heights Apartments in Butterfield, one complex on Slate Drive, one complex on Butterfield Ranch Road)
•NF Chino Hills Associates (Reserve at Chino Hills Apartments on Village Drive)
•Avalon Chino Hills (Avalon Apartments in Butterfield)
•12945, 13225 Peyton Drive Holdings, LLC (Crossroads Marketplace on Peyton Drive)
•CG Village Oaks, LLC (Village Oaks Apartments on High Knoll Drive)
•ROC II CA Crossing at Chino Hills (former owner of The Crossings at Chino Hills apartments on Fairfield Ranch Road)
•New owners are: Mills Crossings LLC (85 percent) and Crossings of Chino Hills LLC (15 percent)
•Missions at Chino Hills (Missions Apartments on Chino Hills Parkway)
•Capriana Owner, LLC (Capriana Apartments in Butterfield)
•YAH Investments, LLC (The Commons at Chino Hills shopping center)
(Source: Chino Hills Budget)
