We only serve authentic barbecue: USDA Choice meats cooked over mesquite charcoal and hickory wood logs in real barbecue pits, presided over by our longtime employees.
We continue to cook our own homemade barbecue sauce, served hot from our kitchen. We make our own lean country sausage links, as well as our own homemade potato salad and barbecue beans.
At Joey’s we always have safe dining.
Joey’s has been voted the Best Barbecue Restaurant in the Chino Valley in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and now again in 2021.
There’s no need to fly or drive more than a thousand miles to Texas for finger-licking great barbecue when Joey’s is right here in town.
Joey’s is located at 3689 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: (909) 628-1231. Catering: (800) 627-6161 or www.joeysBBQ.com.
“If you don’t see a barbecue pit, it’s because they don’t have a barbecue pit. If you don’t see stacks of hickory wood logs and mesquite charcoal, it’s because they don’t cook with hickory wood and mesquite charcoal, and if you don’t see the USDA Choice emblem on the menu, it’s because they’re probably serving you ungraded, cheap cow meat.”
