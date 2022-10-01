At In-N-Out Burger, quality is everything.
That’s why in a world where food is often over-processed, prepackaged and frozen, In-N-Out makes everything the old-fashioned way.
Our commitment to quality starts with our hamburgers.
We make them from fresh, 100 percent pure beef. They are free of additives, fillers and preservatives of any kind. Since we only serve burgers, fries and drinks, making a high quality hamburger patty is everything to us.
Our commitment to quality doesn’t stop there.
Our lettuce is hand-leafed. Our American cheese is the real thing. And we use the plumpest, juiciest tomatoes.
All of our ingredients are delivered fresh to our stores. In fact, we don’t even own a microwave, heat lamp or freezer. We even bake our buns using old-fashioned, slow-rising sponge dough.
And we make every burger one at a time, cooked fresh to order.
Of course, what’s a great burger without great fries?
We use the highest-grade potatoes.
We cut them right in the store, one potato at a time.
And we cook them in 100 percent pure sunflower oil.
To top it all off, our delicious shakes are made from real ice cream.
We wouldn’t do it any other way. Because when it comes to burgers, fries and shakes, getting fresh is a good thing.
