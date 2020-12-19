In the toughest of times, we are confronted with what is really important - family, friends and health. (And apparently, toilet paper.)
John and I are grateful…
We are HUMBLED…
…that so many of you take the time to support us in so many ways.
As real estate agents, our usual job is helping you buy or sell a home through a 90-day moving jigsaw puzzle. We love what we do, and in always striving to do our absolute best, many hundreds of you have entrusted your homes, and your families, to us.
But there’s something more that makes what we do really special, that goes beyond our most effective marketing strategies or even our long list of top-dollar sales.
It’s your smile despite a busy moment, or the drive-by, yell & wave. It’s your birthday, wedding, new grandbaby, or retirement. Sometimes it’s your new puppy, shiny toy or interesting hobby! It’s even your cheerful greeting from behind a closed door because it’s the smart, and safe thing to do. (And how about the occasional neighborhood gossip?)
It is also being invited in your difficult moments – as you share the unexpected job loss, family challenges, a devastating diagnosis, or the passing of your loved one.
It is a privilege to laugh with many of you, and a deep honor to be allowed to share your sadness and grief, even in a very small way.
Yet above all, through the ups and downs, we’ve seen how many of you choose to move on and make the very best of whatever hand you’ve been dealt. Whether you smile, grit your teeth, pray, swear your way through, or even leave California, this crazy year will be in your rear view mirror.
YOU are the bright spot in our hearts, in a year like this.
YOU are the special part of what we do every day.
Without YOU, we’re just crème, without the yummy brûlée.
On behalf of our John & Jack Real Estate Team - Michelle, Lauren & Brandon, we want you all to know we SO APPRECIATE YOU, and THANK EACH ONE OF YOU, from the bottom of our hearts.
From our family to yours, we wish you all the best as we welcome the gift of every new day!
John & Jack
“Always Here For YOU”
