So many things have changed since 1984, when we first opened, but one thing that has remained constant is great pizza and amazing staff.
For the eighth year in a row, we have been voted BEST PIZZA by you, the readers! If there were a category for best place to work, we would win…hands down!
Not a week goes by where an employee from the past doesn’t come in to thank Bob for his/her first job and what a great place it was to work. For many, a first job that taught them how to work hard and to have integrity.
The crew we currently have exemplifies dedication, friendship, comradery, and teamwork. Do you want to be a part of something so unique, where coming to work is like coming home to be with your family?
Whether it’s prepping the fresh ingredients for each day, working through a mad rush, or cleaning up and closing the store, we are always looking for awesome new hires!
If you would like to work for the BEST PIZZA restaurant, please come in and apply. You’ll love being a part of our New York Pizzeria Chino family.
