The Chino Hills Community Center parking lot at 14250 Peyton Drive may be used for Ayala High School student drop-offs beginning Monday, Aug. 9.
The City of Chino Hills will provide staff who will guide parents during the first few weeks of school.
Student drop-off is not allowed anywhere on Peyton Drive. Motorists will be required to enter the Community Center parking lot at Bulldog Boulevard and turn left to the southern parking lot before dropping off students. All vehicles must exit south on Peyton Drive, with no exceptions.
Safety will be enhanced if motorists follow this one-way traffic flow during drop-off and pick-up periods, according to city officials.
Student parking is not allowed in the parking lots at City Hall or the Chino Hills Community Center.
