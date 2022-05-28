In addition to the demographics information about Chino Hills on Page AA4, the 2020 U.S. Census has produced other interesting facts about the city:
Types of languages spoken at home: English only, 55.7 percent; Spanish, 13.2 percent, and Asian and Pacific Islander languages, 27.1 percent.
Native and foreign born: 29.9 percent foreign-born population in Chino Hills.
Older population: 12.1 percent 65 years and older. (See Page AA15 for breakdown.)
Veterans: 4.4 percent, with 5.4 percent of those females.
Poverty: 6.9 percent of people in Chino Hills.
Education: 48.1 percent with bachelor’s degree or higher.
School enrolled population: 56.7 percent.
Working population: 67.1 percent are employees of private companies, and 6.3 percent are self-employed in their own incorporated business.
Employment rate: 61.9 percent employment.
Means of transportation: 78.6 percent drive alone to work, and 9.6 percent carpool.
