The annual enrollment period for Medicare is approaching starting October 15. Whether you are changing your health plan, or enrolling for the first time, keep these do’s and don’ts in mind:
DO: Place Emphasis on Reputation and
Customer Service
There is much more to a Medicare Advantage health plan than premiums, prescriptions, and copays.
You want to look into its reputation because you want a plan that will be around for the long haul and has the experience to know which benefits are important to their members.
Also, when it comes to an illness and/or to sustain health care management, you will want a health plan that has personal customer service.
You want to speak to a real person who can help to find a solution to whatever challenge you are facing.
Trusting your health plan’s member care team is such an important part as they play a vital role in your overall health care.
DON’T: Assume All Medicare Plans Offer One-Size-Fits-All
Coverage
What is covered in each Medicare Advantage health plan can vary and plan benefits can change each year.
Don’t focus just on cost— consider all that you need covered including prescription drugs; hospital visits; vision care; urgent care; dental care and preventative health education classes.
Think about what resources the plan offers, if there are offices near you and they provide what is best for your needs and lifestyle.
As October 15 draws closer, its important to do all the necessary research to ensure the Medicare Advantage plan you choose covers your unique healthcare needs and has your best interest in mind.
Inter Valley Health Plan is a not-for-profit, federally qualified Medicare Advantage HMO contracted with Medicare.
With over 40 years in the business of healthcare, Inter Valley is dedicated to improving the quality of life for Medicare recipients throughout its service area.
Consider talking to a Medicare Specialist today to learn more about your Medicare options.
Call 800-500-7018 or TTY 711, 7 days a week, 8 am to 8 pm, or visit www.IVHP.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.