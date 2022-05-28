The Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) is a regional wastewater treatment agency and wholesale distributor of imported water serving approximately 875,000 people over 242 square miles in western San Bernardino County, including the great people of the cities of Chino and Chino Hills whom I have the pleasure to represent.
Despite the unprecedented times that our region and state have faced throughout the past year, IEUA has maintained its promise to provide a clean, reliable source of water to our communities.
IEUA is always looking for ways to maintain the great level of service we provide, to conserve precious natural resources, and to preserve the lowest possible rates paid by the public.
We do that by trying to ensure the public’s payments and taxes are used efficiently and by obtaining funding from all possible non-taxpayer sources.
Thus, in early 2021, IEUA was awarded a $94 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan from the US Environmental Protection Agency for our Regional Water Recycling Plant No. 1 Improvements Project and the ongoing Regional Water Recycling Plant No. 5 (RP-5) Expansion Project right here in Chino.
These critical funds help us to remain a leader of water supply solutions while allowing IEUA as a public agency to continue to provide essential services to the region in a cost-effective manner.
In these challenging times of severe drought and water supply concerns, IEUA remains at the forefront of thoughtful environmental stewardship.
The Agency’s successes continued to be recognized this past year through awards received from the California Association of Sanitation Agencies, the California Water Environment Association, the US Composting Council, the Government Finance Officers Association, and many more.
Regardless of the recognitions received, the more important point is the commitment of our staff, many of whom are residents of the region, who continue to set new standards of excellence, break records in stormwater capture and compost sales, develop innovative programs and solutions to increase resiliency for current water supply conditions, and go above and beyond to form valuable partnerships to address industry challenges and set our entire region up for success.
As we move further into 2022 and the drought is in the headlines serving as a stark reminder of the importance of IEUA’s work towards water supply resiliency, we have worked very hard to ensure our sustainable local supply remains the continued goal for our region.
IEUA and its board will continue to make great strides through investments in a diverse water supply portfolio and in critical projects such as the RP-5 Expansion Project here in Chino, which will when completed modernize our largest wastewater treatment facility and expand our ability to serve many more customers.
We are also in the planning stages of the Chino Basin Program, which is a pioneering water supply and treatment program that will address local resiliency and continued growth throughout the region.
These and many other capital and maintenance programs are the backbone of providing these services to the public, without fail, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
As California continues to experience cyclical drought conditions, we at IEUA are working to maximize the available water supply through these initiatives in conjunction with sustained collaboration, effective messaging, and water-use efficiency efforts.
These all will help us maintain a reliable, high-quality water supply today, tomorrow, and for future generations, and I am eager to continue finding new, innovative ways to offer our support to the region.
I have had the honor of serving the people of Chino and Chino Hills on the IEUA Board of Directors for over 11 years.
The integrity, hard work, and dedication of the Agency and its staff continues to inspire me.
In the coming year, I look forward to a bright future as the Agency continues to work toward enhancing the quality of life in the region while operating under its mission, vision, and values.
