As I reflect back on 2021, it is important to note that the Chino Valley Fire District (CVFD) continued to provide excellent services during the uncertainty of the pandemic.
We asked a lot from our personnel by having them fill vacancies created by the ambulance crisis in San Bernardino County. Our personnel stepped up to make sure we were fully staffed and that our residents received the best services they deserve.
In 2021, the CVFD board of directors approved the purchase of ambulances to offset the ambulance shortages experienced by the private ambulance company that serves San Bernardino County.
We staffed our ambulances with two CVFD personnel capable of providing advanced life support services and were able to transport patients from the field to an emergency room when they needed us most. If given the opportunity to participate in the ambulance transport business, we would like strong consideration and are poised to take advantage of any opportunities that are provided to the Fire District.
Our Cardiac Care Program continued to lead the way in survival rates post sudden cardiac arrest in 2021.
Since the inception of the Cardiac Care Program in 2017, we have had 34 community members and residents who have experienced cardiac arrest return to their lives, likely as normal as it was before the event.
The fire district had a 62.5 percent survival rate for post-cardiac arrest patients in 2021.
As we look forward, with the uncertainty of the pandemic and the state of the nation, it is essential for me as the fire chief to bring before our board of directors and community a transparent and fiscally responsible budget.
We are currently working on the budget, which will come to fruition in June with a vote by our board.
In addition to the retirement last year of Chief Tim Shackelford, the fire district lost several other key executive management positions.
We are completing that transition by hiring people for those positions.
It will add strength to the organization and help further develop the district with a key emphasis next year on emergency medical services and our training division.
I am proud to say that our training division is at the cutting edge not only of emergency medical services but also in urban search and rescue, hazmat, swift water rescue, and firefighting.
As a fire district, we believe in investing in our personnel through ongoing training so that they can deliver optimal service when our communities need them most.
We have a robust Community Risk Reduction bureau that mitigates fire danger through inspections, enforcement, and partnerships with residents and community organizations.
It is important to note; however, that fire danger is ever present.
That is why your firefighters conduct a variety of emergency medical services, rescue, and fire training throughout the year.
As we look to the future, we are pleased to state that we negotiated a successful transfer of property with the City of Chino Hills for the property that will be our future Station 68, which will be located at Pipeline Avenue and Soquel Canyon Parkway.
We are currently in the planning process and hope to start construction by the end of this year, with a completion date by the end of 2024. We are also broadening our scope of services by bringing two new in-house mechanic positions.
Hiring two mechanics will result in cost savings for our residents and ensure that we have our resources ready to respond to emergencies and meet our mission to serve our residents.
Technology will continue to be a focus.
We have the opportunity to gather data through the use of technology to make appropriate and timely decisions. We are currently revamping our website to make sure it meets the community’s needs. The new website will be much more user-friendly and modern and will contain links that allow community members a higher level of engagement.
We recognize that the way the world communicates today is likely through social media and other similar platforms.
For that reason, we want to continue to broaden our presence on social media to show the community what their fire district is doing and what our capabilities are. We are here to serve the community and maintain the highest level of transparency and engagement.
We believe that our dispatch services are a key component for the fire district to stay at the cutting edge.
We recently established a program called Computer-Aided Dispatch to Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD to CAD) through our dispatch center.
The program secures regional connectivity between local fire departments and law enforcement agencies’ CAD systems.
The Chino Police Department is among the first law enforcement agencies in the state to participate in a CAD-to-CAD program with a fire agency.
The fully implemented program will eventually connect Chino Valley Fire District’s CAD system with CAL FIRE, Ontario Fire Department, and other allied agencies.
This capability will benefit all participating agencies when incidents require responses across jurisdictional boundaries, such as vegetation fires and freeway incidents.
One other program is our Emergency Communication Nurse System program (ECNS), which takes a long-standing 9-1-1 service and provides a higher level of service to our residents if they have to call 9-1-1 and request services.
Our fire district will continue to actively seek opportunities to improve the quality of life for the residents of the Chino Valley. I am grateful to serve you and look forward to what is ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.