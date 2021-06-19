Fall harvest fruits and vegetables

Food is a big part of fall, and farms play a significant role in seasonal celebrations.
Each fall, families plan apple picking excursions with their eyes on baking homemade apple pies. And while Halloween is made even more fun when carving jack-o-lanterns, savvy celebrants know that carving sessions are not complete without some roasted pumpkin seeds.
The fall harvest is a great time to indulge in some freshly picked healthy foods.
While the picking season may vary depending on where you live, and specifically the climate in your region, the following are some fruits and vegetables that might be ripe for the picking this fall.
Apples: Apple-picking season typically begins in late summer and extends into fall.
Many farms offer a variety of apples, which may be harvested at different times.
For example, in the northeastern United States,
Gala apples tend to be harvested in late summer, while Granny Smith apples may be best picked in early October.
Beets: Eats notes that beets may be in season in temperate climates from fall through spring.
Broccoli: Fresh broccoli makes a healthy addition to any dinner table, and Pickyourown.org notes that broccoli can have a lengthy harvesting season.
Early harvesting may begin in May in some regions, though it’s still possible to pick fresh broccoli in late October. If you want to pick fresh broccoli,
The Old Farmer’s Almanac recommends doing so in the morning when the buds of the head are firm and tight.
Cabbage: If you’re looking to do some late fall picking, cabbage might be for you. The online resource Harvest to Table notes that cabbage can survive under snow without being harmed, making it an ideal late fall vegetable.
Spoiled outer leaves can be pulled away after harvesting without affecting the quality of the remaining cabbage.
Peaches: People who can’t wait to whip up a peach cobbler may need to do so before fall even begins.
According to Pickyourown.org, peaches can be ready for picking as early as July in the northeastern United States, and the picking season generally ends around mid-September.
The season is even earlier in places like Georgia, a state known for its peaches, where the picking season can begin in mid-May and extend through early August depending on the variety.
Pumpkins: Thanks in part to Halloween decor and the popularity of pumpkin pie as a Thanksgiving dessert, pumpkins are synonymous with the fall harvest. And pumpkin picking season aligns perfectly with each of these holidays, typically beginning in early or mid-September and extending deep into October.
Fall is a great time of year to pick fresh fruits and vegetables at a local farm.
