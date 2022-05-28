As our community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, I can’t begin to express how proud I am of the tremendous perseverance our staff, students, and families have shown this school year.
Tackling countless unknowns, CVUSD staff successfully pivoted to ensure students were provided materials and services necessary to support their success and well-being.
Students have buckled down and returned to their studies with exhilarating determination, always an example of positivity and immense grit.
As we finish the 2021/22 school year strong, CVUSD staff is already feverishly preparing for the 2022/23 school year.
Shared earlier this year, start times for all grade levels have been revised to comply with California Senate Bill (SB) 328. The Board approved start times for the 2022/23 school year will be:
Elementary Schools: 7:50 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Junior High Schools: 9:12 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
High Schools: 8:35 a.m. – 3:22 p.m.
The new schedule not only guarantees compliance with state law, but also ensures district transportation remains available for CVUSD families. While change is challenging, I am grateful for the cooperation and support our staff has received from the community.
Speaking of transportation, our Human Resources and Transportation Departments have been hard at work recruiting qualified school bus drivers to safely transport students to and from home, school, and events.
While the country continues to suffer from personnel shortages in the field, I’m excited to share that through its processes, the District currently has 10 candidates awaiting permits for behind the wheel training, one candidate preparing for licensure, and two candidates fully licensed and qualified for employment as a CVUSD bus driver!
Measure G modernization and construction projects continue to beatify our campuses and update facilities to provide students with a 21st-century education. Construction of the new Chino High School is almost complete, and students will begin the 2022-23 school year enjoying the new campus!
The freshly constructed two-story, seven building, campus will also be home to the groundbreaking CVUSD Biomedical Science and Technology Academy!
Early admissions to this one-of-a-kind premier magnet program are complete, and regular admissions are currently underway. Students selected to enroll in the academy will have the opportunity to focus on one of two pioneering programs: Biomedical Science with an emphasis in Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security.
The next phase of Measure G will include construction of the new Preserve #2 School site, modernization efforts at Eagle Canyon ES, and the relocation of interior administration buildings at Glenmeade, Litel, Oak Ridge, Walnut Ave., E.J. Marshall, and Anna Borba Elementary Schools.
With an increased need for social-emotional and mental health supports, district staff across several departments is vigorously working to create a “one-stop shop” on the district website where students can submit a report of bullying, harassment, or intimidation, access social-emotional and mental health supports, suicide prevention resources, and crime reporting assistance.
Shortcut links will be available on the district and each school website for easy access. Additionally, the District will continue to offer its two annual Suicide Prevention Awareness meetings, presented by an expert content specialist, and Parent Information Forums, hosted in collaboration with the Chino Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, during the upcoming school year.
Even amid a challenging year, CVUSD administrators, staff, and students continue to shine.
This year, nearly all CVUSD schools had the pleasure of being recognized for their outstanding implementation of PBIS. Maximizing academic and social behavioral outcomes for all students, ten schools received recognition at the Gold level, while an additional 22 schools received recognition at the Silver level.
For the first time in the school’s history, Hidden Trails Elementary School was awarded the Blue Ribbon Award for its overall accomplishment of closing the achievement gap among students.
In lieu of the California Distinguished Schools Program Award, Walnut Ave. ES, Levi Dickey ES, Canyon Hills JHS, and Ayala HS earned the prestigious California Pivotal Practices award. Winners of this newly created program demonstrated exemplary efforts in student engagement, distribution of technology, nutrition services, and student social-emotional well-being.
The District was also well represented during the County’s virtual Multilingual Recognition Celebration with five CVUSD representatives being recognized for their outstanding contribution to improving the achievement of English learners and learners of other languages.
Speaking of multilingualism, CVUSD staff is thrilled to launch its first Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program under the Multilingual Academy Pathways (MAP). Beginning fall 2022, the first enrolled students will begin their DLI Mandarin program as kindergartners at Hidden Trails Elementary.
The District’s trajectory for continued success is bright, and our supportive staff is poised to cultivate a positive environment that encourages student achievement at all levels of education. Thank you, CVUSD families and community, for your ongoing partnership!
