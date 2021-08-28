A 4-acre vacant parcel at the intersection of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills will be the site of a new fire station.
The Chino Hills City Council and the Chino Valley Fire Board of Directors approved letters of intent in October.
Construction could begin as soon as the City of Chino Hills finalizes an agreement with the fire district and design plans are approved, fire officials said.
The new Station 68 is proposed on the south side of Soquel Canyon Parkway where Pipeline comes to an end.
Fire officials said the station will improve response times within that general area of the fire district as well as other areas of Chino Hills.
Coverage gap
Chino Hills city officials said the station would fill a gap as far as enhancing response time.
The gap in coverage is between Station 62 at Sagebrush Street and Butterfield Ranch Road in southern Chino Hills and Station 66 on Peyton Drive near Grand Avenue in northern Chino Hills.
The fire station has been included in the city’s longterm plans since at least 2005.
The site was originally in the area of Pipeline Avenue and Woodview Road but plans fluctuated over the years as the population grew and housing developments changed.
Firming up details
In 2016, the two entities formed ad hoc committees to come to a resolution.
The committees combed through documents, previous agreements, and the city’s incorporation resolution approved by the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) that outlines the collection of fees for fire protection.
Fire and city officials said the process took longer than anticipated because the city and fire district were dealing with other pressing issues.
Once a design is completed, the project will go to bid.
Fire district station locations
Chino
•Station 1, 5078 Schaefer Ave.
•Station 3, 7550 Kimball Ave.
•Station 5, 12200 Ramona Ave.
•Station 7, 5980 Riverside Drive.
Chino Hills
•Station 2, 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road;
•Station 4, 16231 Canon Lane (Carbon Canyon area)
•Station 6, 13707 Peyton Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.