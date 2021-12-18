Owner Linda Cooper desired to create an escrow company that was different from the rest by focusing on excellent client service along with community service.
Raising her family in Chino, Linda understood the importance of giving back to the community and has done so through her service in the Kiwanis Club and sponsorship of countless annual community events over the past 34 years.
Inland Empire Escrow’s long-term staff shows commitment to the business, their clients, and the community. Kerry Cisneroz has served as manager and real estate escrow officer for 33 years.
Kimberly Hohberg has served as escrow officer since the day Inland Empire Escrow opened. Kevin Cisneroz has served as operations manager for 19 years.
Kerry, Kevin and Kimberly are all graduates of Don Antonio Lugo High School in Chino and the Cisneroz brothers serve in the City of Chino today in various capacities while Linda still serves as a Kiwanis Club of Chino member.
Inland Empire Escrow is considered an industry leader in the Inland Empire providing escrow services that many other companies do not, allowing them to provide service in a manner that best serves sellers, buyers, realtors, and lenders.
Inland Empire Escrow is proud to be Chino’s longest running, and largest independent escrow company. It is a full-service escrow company, processing all types of escrows, including mobile homes, real estate, business sales and refinances.
Each and every escrow is customized to meet the client’s needs.
In addition to high quality service, Inland Empire Escrow offers low flat fees. While most other companies charge an escrow fee plus many other service fees, there are no surprises at Inland Empire Escrow. The flat fee quoted at the opening of escrow is the only fee the client will pay.
Inland Empire Escrow now has three offices serving the Inland Empire, but they find their greatest joy in being a part of the Chino Valley community.
They want you to remember that if you are buying or selling, you have the right to choose your escrow company. Make sure to let your realtor or lender know that you would like to use Inland Empire Escrow.
