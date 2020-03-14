What’s better than being made in the U.S.A.? Being made in Chino, California, of course!
Some of the best quality leather upholstery and furniture is showcased, manufactured and warehoused in Chino by Arizona Leather. What’s more, the company’s headquarters is located blocks away. “We’re really a local company,” said Garett Lynch, Arizona Leather’s business manager. “We were originally set up in Chino by people who lived in the area…and still do.”
The company is synonymous with quality leather and workmanship. “Our product is built with the best materials and in a way to withstand the test of time,” Mr. Lynch said. Most of the furniture sold today is imported and made overseas with cheaper materials, he explained. “They are poorly made with a planned obsolescence of between three to four years,” he said.
At Arizona Leather, however, kiln-dried Alder wood is used for the frames and tempered steel for the springs. The company specializes in full-grain leathers.
Company products are made to order depending on a customer’s needs and wants. “We can make furniture any shape, style or color you want,” Mr. Lynch said.
There are more than 150 styles, 400 colors, finishes and configurations from which to choose.
Special features to Arizona Leather products include zipper access so that cushions and seat covers can be easily refilled when cores need to be restored.
Products can be disassembled, and most importantly, the furniture comes with a lifetime warranty. “With proper care, leather furniture should last as long as you want,” Mr. Lynch said.
The company “is a throwback to the old days when people expected well-built products, made from the best materials and where the company stood by its product,” Mr. Lynch said.
He believes that a locally-based manufacturing business provides many benefits to a community, including work, revenue and services. “We need to build up our local economies again and bring our jobs back from overseas,” he said.
Arizona Leather is located at 4235 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information (909) 993-5101.
