A free Arbor Day event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 1 at the Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St., Chino.
The event will include environmental entertainment, arts and crafts, museum exhibits and light refreshments. Information: chinoyouthmuseum.org or (909) 334-3270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.