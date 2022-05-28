Largest Employers in Chino
Chino’s top 10 employers, based on the number of staff are:
•Chino Valley Medical Center: 500 -1000
•Motivational Fulfillment: 500 -1000
•Walmart Supercenter: 500 -1000
•Canyon Ridge Hospital: 250-499
•City of Chino: 250-499
•Closetmaid LLC: 250-499
•CIM: 250-499
•Hussmann Corporation: 250-499
•Paklab: 250-499
•Repet Inc.: 250-499
(Source: Info USA/Data Axle)
