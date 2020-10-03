Medicare annual enrollment period: Oct. 15 to Dec. 7

This year has been full of change, but one thing remains the same: your health is our top priority. No matter what life brings, you have a doctor who you and cares for your well-being.
At PrimeCare Chino, we have 80+ primary care doctors and a large network of specialists. Once you select a Medicare plan, remember to check if your doctor is included.
At PrimeCare Chino, our main focus is to keep our members healthy and informed about their care. As a PrimeCare Chino member, you’re at the center of a caring and coordinated team, led by your primary care doctor. Doctors working together - for you.
Learn the Basics About Medicare
What is Medicare? Medicare is health insurance for:
•People 65 or older
•People under 65 with certain disabilities
•People of any age with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) (permanent kidney failure requiring dialysis or a transplant)
Let’s Connect
We remain dedicated to your health and well-being during this uncertain time. We continue to monitor and follow guidelines set by CDC regarding large gatherings due to COVID-19.
•Go to primecare.com/MedicareEvents to attend a virtual meeting.
•Visit primecare.com/Medicare to compare Medicare plans in your area.
Have Medicare questions? Call 1-844-363-7318 to be connected to a licensed insurance agent.
•A representative from Optum Sales Support Center can connect you with a licensed insurance agent in your area to review your health insurance plan options. Optum Sales Support Center connects Medicare beneficiaries with resources including licensed insurance agents that sell Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plans.
PrimeCare Chino is a network of contracted physicians.
