A free compost and mulch giveaway for Chino residents will be held 8 a.m. to noon today (March 20) at the Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaffer Ave.
Identification and a utility bill are required.
Bring a shovel and durable containers to load and transport materials.
Limit is a half yard for each material, depending on availability.
Products are produced from residential grass clippings and tree shrub trimmings and contain no chemicals.
Information: (909) 334-3265.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.