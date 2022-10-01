On Sept. 2, 1987, Inland Empire Escrow opened its doors on Central Avenue in Chino with an office located in the El Central Real Plaza.
Owner Linda Cooper had previously worked for Spring Mountain Escrow in Ontario, and was excited to start her own business in Chino where she lived and was raising her family.
One of her past clients was just as excited about the new venture and wanted to have the first escrow opened at Inland Empire Escrow, and did so on day one. A transaction that subsequently cancelled.
The first few weeks were quiet, as Linda and her only employee, daughter Kimberly Cooper Hohberg, played board games in between phone calls and going out to promote their new business.
It didn’t take long before word got out about Linda’s new escrow office as she had been a well known escrow officer in the industry for over 20 years. Her phone began ringing, and new escrows started opening.
Linda then brought in team member, Marilyn Cross, another well known escrow officer, who specialized in mobile homes.
This brought in a whole new type of escrow processing to the company and area.
Real estate and mobile home escrows continued to open and close, and the team continued to grow until their space at the El Central Real Plaza was full of employees, clients and files.
In 1998, Linda purchased a 1915 craftsman style home located at 12794 Central Ave with the idea of turning it into her new office.
The home was severely dilapidated and was zoned residential.
Linda worked with the City of Chino to re-zone the property to commercial, and was one of the first to do so on Central Ave.
With a vision for their office, Linda, Kimberly and Kerry Cisneroz worked with contractor Randall Hill to remodel that home, enlarging it and turning it into the office that it is now, while keeping its historic appearance.
Linda said the $10,000 that she spent to change the zoning, and the $250,000 in refurbishing the home in 1998 was “well worth it”.
Inland Empire Escrow is celebrating 35 years of business this month, and is Chino Valley’s longest operating escrow company.
Inland Empire Escrow has a heart for their community, and commitment to their business and clients.
Kerry has served as Corporate Escrow Manager and Real Estate Escrow Officer for 33 years.
Kimberly has served as Escrow Officer since the day Inland Empire Escrow opened.
Kevin Cisneroz has served as Corporate Operations Manager for 19 years, and Linda still works in the office today.
Kerry, Kevin and Kimberly are all graduates of Don Antonio Lugo High School in Chino and Kevin Cisneroz serves in the City of Chino today in various capacities while Linda still serves as a Kiwanis Club of Chino member.
Inland Empire Escrow now has three offices throughout the Inland Empire, with two more coming soon, but they find their greatest joy in being a part of the Chino Valley community. Happy 35th Anniversary Inland Empire Escrow.
