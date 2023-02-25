Setting your sights on glaucoma

Eyesight often isn’t fully appreciated until it begins to diminish.
Starting in one’s thirties, if not earlier, a person’s vision may start to be less sharp.
Items at a distance or up close may be more difficult to discern, and if prescription glasses or contacts are worn, that prescription may need to be adjusted more regularly. However, there are some eye conditions that are not entirely a result of aging. Glaucoma is one of them.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, glaucoma is a chronic, progressive eye disease that occurs when the optic nerve is damaged.
Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness and usually occurs when an abnormality in the eye’s drainage system causes the aqueous humor fluid in the eye to build up, sometimes leading to excessive pressure that impacts the optic nerve. The optic nerve connects the retina with the brain, sending vision signals.
Damage to the nerve can cause loss of eyesight. While pressure is largely to blame for glaucoma, glaucoma can occur even if eye pressure is normal.
Glaucoma is often a silent condition. The Mayo Clinic advises that many forms of glaucoma have no warning signs. With effects so gradual, no changes in vision may be noticed until the condition is in its later stages.
This underscores the importance of getting regular eye examinations that will include measurements of the pressure in both eyes, says the Glaucoma Research Foundation. Glaucoma caught early can be slowed down or even prevented before it becomes severe. Lifelong treatment and monitoring will be needed after diagnosis.
There are different types of glaucoma. The most common is open-angle glaucoma, which occurs after the clogged fluid does not drain properly. Angle-closure glaucoma, also called closed-angle glaucoma, happens when the iris is very close to the drainage angle in the eye and the iris blocks the drainage angle. This results in an acute glaucoma attack. Some people have normal tension glaucoma, in which eye pressure is in normal range but there are signs of glaucoma. These individuals’ optic nerves may be more sensitive to pressure than others’ and will have to be monitored.
