Cyn in the City will hold a “Ghouls Night Out” from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Los Serranos Golf Course, 15656 Yorba Ave.
The social and business networking event for gals will include vendors, shopping, prizes, and music.
Dinner is available for purchase and a no-host bar is available.
