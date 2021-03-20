The City of Chino Hills Active Adults program will offer a take-home wreath craft for ages 50-plus in a drive-through event from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cost is $20 per kit.
The kit requires the participant to have scissors and a glue gun. It includes written instructions and a link to video instructions.
Registration will take place until full.
To register, visit chinohills.org/recreation. Click on “registration,” then “register now” in the large blue circle icon, then “active adults.”
