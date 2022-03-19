Free COVID-19 testing will take place for San Bernardino County residents from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Face coverings are required and children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Participants will be asked for health insurance information but will not receive a bill.
Information: sbcovid19.com/testing or chinohills.org/coronavirus.
