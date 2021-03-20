In these crazy times, many of us find ourselves working from home.
But most makeshift home offices were not designed to be fully functional work areas.
And often, the home office and the guest bed find their way into the same room.
As a Murphy Bed manufacturer, Wilding Wallbeds offers solutions so customers can have both a comfortable guest room and a fully functional home office.
Two popular options offered by Wilding Wallbeds are a Home Office or a Murphy Desk Bed.
The main things to consider in deciding between the two options are (1) the size of room and (2) how you intend to use the desk.
The home office is a great choice if:
•You have available space on more than one wall
•You have a lot of computer equipment or large monitor(s)
•You may have the need to use the office and the bed at the same time
The Murphy Desk Bed is a great choice when:
•You have only one wall to work with
•Your equipment is no taller than 17”
•You never need to use the desk and the bed at the same time
•You have a more limited budget
Regardless of which option you choose, Wilding Wallbeds can turn your guest room into a workspace worthy of any business professional, as well as a comfortable guest room.
For more information, please visit Wilding Wallbeds in Chino Hills.
Showroom hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Wilding Wallbeds
4200 Chino Hills Pkwy #660
Chino Hills, CA 91709
(909) 680-4141
