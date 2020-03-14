A free smart irrigation timer workshop will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Carolyn Owens Community Center University Hall, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Participants must have an existing irrigation (sprinkler) timer at their homes, and have a minimum irrigated area of 500 square feet.
Participants can qualify for a free irrigation timer upgrade that includes a landscape evaluation and free installation.
Reservations: text “Chino Workshop” to Cindy at (951) 813-2110 or email jblakely@cityofchino.org.
