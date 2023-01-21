Casa Colina recognized as one of America’s best Physical Rehabilitation centers for second year in a row

Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare has been recognized for the second year in a row as one of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers by Newsweek magazine.
The list highlights the nation’s top inpatient rehabilitation facilities based on quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care, and accommodation and amenities. Facilities from 50 states were part of the survey, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
The rankings feature the top 255 centers nationwide. The evaluation process consisted of several measurements:
•Recommendations from peers: Thousands of medical experts (physicians, therapists, medical doctors, administration, and staff working in physical rehabilitation facilities) were invited to an online peer-to-peer survey.
•Quality Score: Participants were asked to rank the quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care, and accommodations and amenities.
•KPI Data Scores: The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) publishes KPI data for physical rehabilitation centers. The KPI data includes 15 different measures.
•Model Systems and CARF Accreditations: Facilities with these accreditations received a bonus to their overall score.
“Casa Colina is proud to offer a comprehensive continuum of rehabilitative services that help patients go farther in their recoveries and return to more fulfilling, productive lives following an injury or illness,” said Felice L. Loverso, PhD, Casa Colina President and CEO. “Since our humble beginnings in 1938 as a hospital for children recovering from polio in Chino, CA, patient-focused rehabilitation has always been at the heart of what we do, and we are excited to once again be recognized by Newsweek.”
Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare is a nonprofit provider of specialized medical, surgical, and rehabilitative care for people of all ages with disabling conditions resulting from accidents, disease, or illness. Its continuum of care consists of medical-surgical and intensive care, acute rehabilitation, residential rehabilitation, and long-term residential care. Outpatient services include orthopedic and neurologic rehabilitation, physician clinics with over 30 medical specialties, children’s services, diagnostic imaging, laboratory, audiology, and day treatment. Located in Pomona, with satellite outpatient services in nearby Azusa, Casa Colina has proudly served the Southern California community and beyond for 85 years.
Visit www.casacolina.org to learn more.
