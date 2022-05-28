•Incorporated: 1910
•Today’s population: 91,403
•Encompasses 30 square miles
•Number of housing units: 25,799
•Median age: 35.1
•Median household income: $87,916
•Average household income: $105,174
•Average household size: 3.40
•Demographics: white, 48.8 percent; Asian, 15 percent; Hispanic, 52.8 percent; “some other race” 22.7 percent, black, 6.3 percent; American Indian and Pacific Islander, under 1 percent
(Source: City of Chino website)
Top 25 Sales Tax Producers
(alphabetically)
ARGOS Material Distribution; Best Buy; Bykowski Equipment; Chino Hills Ford; Circle K; Corona Millworks; Creative Bus/RV sales & repairs; Curacao; El & El Wood Products; Fischer Scientific; Home Depot; Kohls; Main Electric Supply; McKesson Medical; Surgical; MK Smith Chevrolet; Nordstrom Rack; Redbuilt; Ross; Sam’s Club; Shell; Sika Chemical Corporation; Stanley Construction Supply; Target; TJ Maxx; Walmart Supercenter.
(Source: HDL, Q32021)
