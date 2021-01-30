With everything happening around us due to the pandemic, you are probably dealing with a lot of stress. Stress not only from the pandemic itself, but from other things that have come up due to quarantine.
There is a good chance you are worrying about things out of your control. This may be taking a toll on your health in ways you had not even thought of, namely a concern with your low back pain.
If you’re reading this, chances are you are suffering from low back aches and pains to your low back that have recently been worse. Your back pain is not only becoming more constant and intense, but it’s now traveling down your leg. Then you might ask yourself:
“Is this SCIATICA??”
You’re feeling stressed that you can’t do much because you don’t know WHO can help? And you don’t want to go to the places you normally would for this type of thing, namely the doctor’s office or the ER.
Lower back pain (and sciatica) are already the most common complaint we help people with in the clinic. And with most people having a drastic change in their lives, both physically and emotionally, we are seeing so many people go through these problems more and more.
Take for example one of our recent patients, “Marie”.
Marie is a 65-year-old woman who lives in Chino Hills. Here’s her story: Marie’s had low back pain “on and off” for years, going back to when she was a 5th grade teacher.
Since retirement last year, she has started doing some online “yoga” classes to keep her active. She even got to the point when she started going to some local yoga studio once a week (with social distancing of course).
Things were going great until, after a particularly challenging class, she found herself the next day and severe low back pain. She could hardly stand, let alone walk! Like a lot of people, she figured she just needed a couple of days of “taking it easy” and she would be back to normal in no time. Unfortunately, a couple of days of rest turned into a few weeks. Not only that, but she started to notice that sitting was actually making her back pain worse. Her pain gradually started to shoot down the back of her hip and into her leg. We call this type of pain shooting into the leg “sciatica”. In Marie’s case, her low back pain sciatica was caused by pressure on her nerve due to pressure on her spine. This was causing pressure on her back that was not only causing back pain but was causing numbness and tingling into her leg.
So what did Marie do wrong? And what should she have done to get rid of her back and sciatic pain?
You may have already picked up on this, but Marie’s biggest mistake is that she tried to ignore her pain, and thought that resting would make it better. Many people add to this mistake by taking pain medication which only mask the pain, making themselves worse in the process. Do not be mistaken, there is a time and place for pain medications, but this does not take care of the root cause of the problem.
You might be asking yourself this question: “why doesn’t resting help?” It seems like it should, right? In this case, however, Marie’s way of resting was mostly sitting down. And while sitting down can feel good for short periods of time when you have back pain, it’s actually putting a ton of pressure on your back. If you’ve ever had back pain before, you’ve probably experienced this... It feels good to sit, but then when you try to stand up, you feel even worse than before!
So a quick tip to relieve this type of pain: Avoid sitting for more than 10 minutes.
And when you do have to sit, make sure your lower back is supported by your chair or small pillow.
Note: this tip might NOT help all the time. There is no “cookie cutter” approach. And as much as we see things like this all the time, everyone can have a slightly different story and might need different types of advice and treatment.
Chances are, if you’ve read this far into this article, you are truly motivated to finally solve that nagging low back pain. If you are an active person and back pain has frustrated you, and has been stopping you from doing things you love to do, then I have more good news for you. I have a great resource I want to share with you today: my FREE REPORT on how to eliminate back pain.
The report is titled “The 5 Real Solutions to Eliminate Back Pain...Before It Stops You From Enjoying Life!”
This report includes 5 tips that you can use to start reducing your back pain right away. I designed this report as a starting point for people who are looking for ways to naturally experience pain relief, without having to rely on pain medications. The tips won’t be an end-all solution to your back pain, but it’s very likely they’ll help you get the ball rolling and ultimately give you hope that there is a solution to your pain. For most people, 2-3 of the tips will be relevant and useful and will help them feel better. It’s just a matter of figuring out what will work best for you.
To claim your copy of this FREE report, simply call the office at (909) 907-0805 or visit https://empowerptwellness.com/back-pain/
You can also TEXT US the words BACK PAIN at (909) 907-0805 and one of our team members will get you this FREE tips report.
I hope today’s article has inspired you to explore every possible solution to help you relieve your pain and avoid having injections or surgery. If you have any specific questions you’d like to run by me, please don’t hesitate to call or email. My team and I are happy to answer any questions about back pain by phone at (909) 907-0805 or by email at Carlo@empow erPTwell ness.com.
You can also TEXT me at (909) 907-0805.
Until next time!
