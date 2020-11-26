From the comfort of home, parents and children may snuggle up with a cup of hot chocolate while listening to Santa read “The Night Before Christmas” after picking up a hot chocolate kit, personalized book, and a link to a video of Santa reading the story between 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Santa will be on hand for a personal visit, obeying COVID rules. Cost is $20 per household that includes four kits. Additional kits are $2 each.
The event is limited to Chino Hills residents.
To register, visit chinohills.org/hotchocolate.
Information: 364-2700.
