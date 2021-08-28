Ontario Christian High, home to numerous Chino Valley students, officially opened its multi-million dollar Knights Center gymnasium on May 8, complete with conference room, a banquet hall, weight room and a gymnasium with a capacity of 1,500 fans.
Located in the center of the campus at 931 W. Philadelphia St., east of Mountain Avenue, Ontario Christian officials broke ground on the two-story structure in March 2019,
Knights Center features a cafe, large trophy case, conference room, off-campus coaches room, athletic director’s office, athletic coordinator’s office, athletic training facility, weight room, banquet hall and classroom.
The facility was funded with private donations and fundraisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.