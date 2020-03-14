The city of Chino will present a free “Storytime in the Garden,” 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, June 3 to July 29, at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive (between Oaks and Magnolia avenues).
Children will be able to discover the world of gardening and nature through stories.
Participants will also have an opportunity to express their creativity through crafts and activities.
