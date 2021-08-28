Our community has faced unprecedented challenges in the past year and the men and women of the Chino Police Department were not immune to those challenges. I am extremely proud of how our personnel continued to selflessly serve our community in the midst of a global pandemic that nationally took the life of more police officers than any other cause; nationwide civil unrest related to anti-police sentiment; and changing crime trends.
I am also grateful for the incredible show of support from our community who regularly shared their appreciation with us through their words, prayers and gifts of food. Last year, we experienced an initial decline in calls for service along with a change in our normal crime trends, which we believe can be directly attributed to the dynamics surrounding the pandemic. Specifically, we recorded a 27 percent decrease in burglaries, a 19 percent decrease in robberies and a 9 percent decrease in theft. Unfortunately, we also experienced a 52 percent increase in auto thefts and a 25 percent increase in aggravated assaults that were largely related to domestic violence incidents.
During this past year, the Chino Police Department continued to focus on our organizational priorities of Employee Wellness and Development, Disrupting Crime, Community Engagement, and Quality of Life.
The Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) has proven to be a successful and valuable tool for our officers and investigators. The RTCC is the information hub for a multitude of technologies that includes camera feeds from both public and private cameras, intersection cameras, Police Observation Devices, Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs), and law enforcement databases.
We had significant success in disrupting crime with the use of ALPR readers. In the past four years, in addition to being an important investigative tool to solve other crimes, this system has assisted in the recovery of over 380 stolen vehicles and the arrest of more than 450 suspects.
Our Quality of Life team has been extremely successful in its efforts to improve the quality of life for our residents, business owners, and visitors.
This team has been working collectively with Community Services and members from SWAG (Social Work Action Group) to provide resources such as medical and mental health treatment, admission into rehab/detox facilities, transitional housing assistance, and permanent housing solutions for those who are experiencing homelessness in our community.
In the past year, the team regularly engaged with people on the streets and provided services to over 200 individuals while assisting 21 people to permanently resolve their homeless living situations.
Our Crime Prevention and Community Outreach Unit has continued to build positive relationships with our community and has worked to expand our reach across various social media platforms.
The department’s first Spanish Citizen Academy was completed with an overwhelmingly positive response from its participants.
In addition, the department hosted several community forums to encourage and increase communication, mutual trust, and respect between the police department and the community we serve.
Our school resource officers organized a Youth Forum that included local high school students that allowed for open and honest conversations to continue to grow and strengthen our youth and police relationships.
In October, the department welcomed its first facility K9, Susie. Susie provides important mental and emotional benefits to our employees, support to victims, and is an ambassador for the department at community events.
Moving forward, I am optimistic about our future as the challenges we have faced as a community and department have made us better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.