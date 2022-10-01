Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School understands that many parents are seeking a school where their child can build strong moral values while also receiving a first-class education.
Loving Savior is located in Chino Hills and was established in 1995 with only 35 students.
Enrollment has grown more than 116 percent over the past five years with a current enrollment of 352 students. The school has built five new classrooms since 2014 under the leadership of our principal Valorie Wend.
As a Chino Hills resident of more than 21 years, our principal is very familiar with the needs of her students. Mrs. Wend offers an open-door policy and continues to put her students as her top priority.
She knows that to be successful, she must continuously build and maintain healthy relationships with her students and families.
Loving Savior provides a quality Christian education, three full-time resource teaching staff, and an advanced math curriculum.
In fact, there are several students that have thrived from our advanced math programs, assisting them in local math competitions with opportunities in receiving scholarships and preparing for high school math such as Algebra I and II, Geometry I and II as well as trigonometry and pre-calculus.
Other unique curriculum subjects included are religion, STEAM, art and Spanish. Student Chromebooks are also offered in grades Kindergarten through eight grade (1:1 ratio).
Even in the face of these unprecedented and challenging times, our students have continued to meet orexceed all standardized testing benchmarks.
The school also offers additional programs such as music/band, team sports, before and after school care and various afterschool enrichment programs and activities.
The school is located at 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
For more information, please contact the Admissions Director at (909) 597-2948, visit us at www.lovingsavior.org or like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.
