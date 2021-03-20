Fall is a great time to tackle projects around the house.
The weather each fall allows homeowners to make improvements to their homes’ exteriors without worrying about extreme heat or cold, while interior projects like painting are made easier because homeowners can open the windows to allow for proper ventilation.
Fall also marks a great time to prepare for upcoming projects that can make winter work that much easier.
For example, fall is a great time to take stock of your gutters so you can address any issues before leaves begin to fall or the first snowstorm touches down.
Compromised gutters can contribute to water issues in basements and adversely affect a home’s foundation if not addressed immediately, so it behooves homeowners to learn the signs that gutters are in need of repair or replacement.
Gutters were once installed predominantly with spikes.
However, many industry professionals now install gutters with hanger brackets.
Why the change? Spikes loosen over time, leading to the gutters hanging off the home.
That can contribute to serious issues if left untreated.
Gutters hanging off the home need not necessarily be replaced, but rather secured to the home, ideally with hanger brackets instead of spikes.
Brackets hook into the front of the gutter and are then screwed into the fascia of a home.
A professional who specializes in gutter repair can perform this task relatively quickly, and it’s an inexpensive yet highly effective solution.
