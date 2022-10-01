Casa Colina Hospital has received the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award for the third year in a row.
The award recognizes hospitals that provide an overall outstanding patient experience based on patient survey data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS), placing Casa Colina among the top 15 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience.
The recognition considers a variety of factors including cleanliness, quietness, clinician communication, and whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends and family.
Healthgrades evaluated patient experience in U.S. hospitals using HCAHPS patient survey data released in January 2022 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering patients discharged between July 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. (Read more about Healthgrades’ methodology for this award.)
Casa Colina continues to prioritize improving the patient experience through a variety of ways.
In addition to participating in surveys such as the HCAHPS, Casa Colina invites former patients to tell their stories and help improve the patient experience through its Patient & Family Advocacy Council (PFAC).
The PFAC gives patients and their families or caregivers the opportunity to educate Casa Colina clinicians and administrators about their own real patient experiences in an effort to increase the overall quality of care at Casa Colina.
“At Casa Colina, we are always looking to learn more about how our patients and families view the care experience,” says Felice Loverso, PhD, Casa Colina President and CEO.
“This ranking indicates that our patients are not just satisfied, but that they would recommend our services to friends and family, which speaks volumes about our quality and consistency. I am proud that Healthgrades has once again recognized Casa Colina for Outstanding Patient Experience—it’s a validation of our continued commitment to patient-first care.”
About Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare is a nonprofit provider of specialized medical and rehabilitative care for people of all ages with disabling conditions resulting from accidents, disease, or illness.
Its continuum of care includes medical-surgical and intensive care, acute rehabilitation, residential rehabilitation, and long-term residential care. Outpatient services include orthopedic and neurologic rehabilitation, physician clinics with over 30 medical specialties, children’s services, diagnostic imaging, laboratory, audiology, and day treatment.
Casa Colina is also home to a research 2 institute, adaptive recreation program, and several residency programs.
Located in Pomona, with satellite outpatient services in nearby Azusa, Casa Colina has proudly served the Southern California community and beyond for 85 years. Visit www.casaco lina.org to learn more.
