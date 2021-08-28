Chino Hills self-storage facility
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

A 130,149-square-foot self-storage facility is dwarfing the small retail center where Denny’s and Starbucks are located on Soquel Canyon Parkway and Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills. The facility could open by late October or early November, according to Chino Hills Building Official Winston Ward. Designed to look like a modern office building, it will include between 850 and 950 rental storage units ranging in size from 5 feet by 5 feet to 10 feet by 30 feet. A 2,000-square-foot portion will include a lobby and office area for copying, packaging and shipping, locker units for inventory storage, and a glass-enclosed conference room. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.