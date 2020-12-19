Readers, when you are looking for a great place to eat, a well-trained doctor to visit, or a reliable painter, you usually turn to your friends and family for advice.

The Champion’s annual Readers’ Choice edition allows you to take advantage of your entire community’s knowledge when it comes to selecting the best of the best.

Favorites

Often, longtime favorites still hold the title of Best in the Chino Valley, but there were some new winners too. 

While a clear winner often ran away with the votes, at other times the contest was separated by only a couple of tally marks.  

We included the winners’ contact information, so you can check them out and draw your own conclusions if they are new to you. 

Inside this issue, some of the winners tell you what makes them unique, why they opened their business and what they do that keeps you coming back for more. 

You’ll find their stories scattered between the winners’ lists. 

And businesses are not the only winners in the 2020 Readers Choice. 

The names of all readers who submitted entries were placed in a prize drawing. Winners’ names can be found on Page B8. Champion Newspapers Readers’ Choice Awards is only in its sixth year and we are very pleased by the large number of votes we received for the contest. 

Reader’s Choice Winners 2020

American Cuisine

Winner: 

Cock A Doodle

12940 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 628-2921

cockadoodlerestaurant.com

Runner-up:

Denny’s 

12180 Central Ave.

Chino, 91710

(909) 627-3100

dennys.com

 

Bakery/Dessert

Winner:

Nothing Bundt Cake 

4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 395, 

Chino Hills, (909) 393-4622

nothingbundtcakes.com

Runner-up:

85 C Bakery

12959 Peyton Drive

Chino Hills, (909) 591-1185

85cbakerycafe.com

 

Bar and Grill

Winner:

Roscoe’s Famous Deli

14700 Pipeline Ave.

Chino Hills, (909) 597-3304

roscoeschinohills.net

Runner-up:

Yard House

13881 Peyton Drive 

Chino Hills, (909) 590-9424, yardhouse.com

 

BBQ

Winner:

Joey’s BBQ

3689 Riverside Drive 

Chino, (909) 628-1231

joeysbbq.com

Runner-up:

Lucille’s

4611 Chino Hills Parkway

Chino Hills, (909) 597-1227

lucillesbbq.com

 

Breakfast

Winner:

Flo’s Diner

5650 Riverside Drive

Chino, (909) 628-0818

floscafes.com

Runner-up:

Bravo Burger

14698 Pipeline Ave.

Chino, (909) 393-5595

 

Caterer

Winner:

Joey’s BBQ

3689 Riverside Drive

Chino, CA 91710

(909) 628-1231

joeysbbq.com

Runner-up:

Cannataro’s Italian Restaurant

12345 Mountain Ave. Suite K

Chino, (909) 590-7960

cannataros.com

 

Cheeseburger

Winner:

In-N-Out

3927 Grand Ave.

Chino, (800) 786-1000

in-n-out.com

Runner-up:

Farmer Boys

13675 Central Ave. 

Chino, (909) 548-4400

farmerboys.com

 

Chinese

Winner:

Panda Express

4021 Grand Ave.

Chino, (909) 313-2092

pandaexpress.com

Runner-up:

Magic Wok

12029 Central Ave. 

Chino, (909) 628-1377

 

Coffee Shop

Winner:

Starbucks 

4200 Chino Hills Parkway. #145 

Chino Hills, (909) 606-0523

starbucks.com

Runner-up:

The Coffee Bean

3626 Grand Ave. #1 

Chino Hills, (909) 590-3774

coffeebean.com.

 

Deli

Winner:

Hottinger Family Meats

5437 Chino Ave. 

Chino, (909) 628-2568 

hottingerfamilymeats.com

Runner-up:

Roscoe’s Famous Deli

14700 Pipeline Ave.

Chino Hills, (909) 597-3304

roscoeschinohills.net

 

Dinner 

Winner:

Cock-A-Doodle Restaurant

12940 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 628-2921

cockadoodlerestaurant.com 

Runner-up:

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

4611 Chino Hills Parkway

Chino Hills, (909) 597-1227

lucillesbbq.com

 

Hamburger

Winner:

Farmer Boys

13675 Central Ave. 

Chino, (909) 548-4400

farmerboys.com

Runner-up:

In-N-Out

3927 Grand Ave.

Chino, (800) 786-1000, in-n-out.com

 

Happy Hour

Winner:

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

4585 Chino Hills Parkway 

Chino Hills, (909) 993-5960

www.bjsrestaurants.com

Runner-up:

Yard House

13881 Peyton Drive

Chino Hills, (909) 590-9424

yardhouse.com

 

Healthy Eats

Winner:

Pappachino’s Grill and Greens

14501 Ramona Ave.

Chino, (909) 393-9904, 

papachino.com.

Runner-up:

Lettuce toss It

15934 Los Serranos Country Club Drive

Chino Hills, (909) 606-9995, onestopsalad shop.com

 

Ice Cream

Winner:

Baskin Robbins 

4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 875 

Chino Hills, (909) 393-9705

baskinrobbins.com

Runner-up:

Cold Stone Creamery

13065 Peyton Drive, Suite C 

Chino Hills, (909) 902-0015

coldstonecreamery.com

 

Indian Cuisine

Winner:

Tamarind 

4047 Grand Ave.

Chino, (909) 364-9141

tamarindrestaurantchino.com

 

Italian

Winner:

Cannataro’s Italian Restaurant

12345 Mountain Ave. Suite K

Chino, (909) 590-7960

cannataros.com

Runner-up:

Pizzaioli

3920 Grand Ave. Unit A 

Chino, (909) 590-5454

pizzaioli.com

 

Japanese

Winner:

Wabi Sabi

4029 Grand Ave.

Chino, (909) 613-5888, wabisabichino.com

Runner-up:

Ojiya 

4183 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite J 

Chino Hills, (909) 606-8638

ojiyausa.com

 

Juice Bar

Winner:

Juice it up 

7033 Schaefer Ave.

Chino, (909) 584-3373 

 

Korean

Winner:

Wang Cho BBQ

 3911 Grand Ave.

Chino, (909) 627-5555

www.wangchobbq.com

 

Lunch

Winner:

Corner Bakery

4517 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite A 

Chino Hills, (909) 597-7664

cornerbakery.com

Runner-up:

Farmer Boys

13675 Central Ave.

Chino, (909)548-4400

farmerboys.com 

Mexican

Winner:

Los Portales Mexican Grill

12542 Central Ave. 

Chino, (909) 548-6660, losportalesmexicangrill.com.

Runner-up:

Las Cascadas Mexican Cuisine & Cantina

4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Unit 100

Chino Hills, (909) 764-6477

las-cascadas.com

 

Micro-Brewery

Winner:

Luchador Brewing Company

15941 Pomona Rincon Road, Suite 100

Chino Hills, (909) 315-8206

luchadorbrew.com

Runner-up:

Chino Hills Brewing Company

3280 Chino Hills Parkway

Chino Hills, (909) 247-1800

chinohillsbrewing.com

 

Outdoor Dining

Winner:

Papachino’s Grill and Greens

14501 Ramona Ave. 

Chino, (909) 393-9904

papachino.com.

Runner-up:

Roscoe’s Famous Deli

14700 Pipeline Ave.

Chino Hills, (909) 597-3304

roscoeschinohills.net

 

Pizza

Winner:

New York Pizzeria

12431 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 627-8883

newyorkpizzeriachino.com

Runner-up:

Chino Hills Pizza Company

14550 Pipeline Ave. 

Chino, (909) 597-1477

chinohillspizzaco.net

 

Poki

Winner:

Ichi Poki

4021 Grand Ave., Suite A

Chino, (909) 364-9666

ichipoki.com

Runner-up:

Poke Delight

4525 Chino Hills Parkway

Chino Hills, (909) 606-7651

pokedelight.com

 

Seafood

Winner:

Papachino’s Grill and Greens

14501 Ramona Ave.

Chino, (909) 393-9904, papachino.com.

Runner-up:

The Boiler Steam Kettle

4665 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite I 

Chino Hills, (909) 597-9098

theboilerskc.com

 

Sandwich

Winner:

Jersey Mikes 

12152 Central Ave. 

Chino, (909) 627-9555

jerseymikes.com

Runner-up:

Jersey Mikes 

3330 Grand Ave. 

Chino Hills, (909) 342-9028

jerseymikes.com

 

Sports Bar

Winner:

Roscoe’s Famous Deli

14700 Pipeline Ave.

Chino Hills, (909) 597-3304

roscoeschinohills.net

Runner-up:

Yard House

13881 Peyton Drive

Chino Hills, (909) 590-9424

yardhouse.com

 

Steak House

Winner:

Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill

3335 Grand Ave.

Chino Hills, (909) 203-5500

woodranch.com

Runner-up:

Tony’s Spunky Steer

11979 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 628-6763

 

Taco

Winner:

Wahoo’s

4505 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite E

Chino Hills, (909) 393-5650

wahoos.com

Runner-up:

Del Taco 

5740 Riverside Drive

Chino, (909) 627-5917

deltaco.com

 

Yogurt

Winner:

Yogurtland

4505 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite D

Chino Hills, (909) 597-4961

yogurt-land.com

 

Bowling

Winner:

Chaparral 300 Bowling

4191 Chino Hills Parkway

Chino Hills, (909) 342-7889

chaparral300.com

 

Golf

Winner:

Los Serranos Country Club

15656 Yorba Ave. 

Chino Hills, (909) 597-1769 

losserranosgolfclub.com

 

Kids Fun Zone

Winner:

Party Kingdom

3937 Schaefer Ave.

Chino, (909) 628-9900

partykingdomchino.com

Runner-up:

Chuck E. Cheese 

5250 Philadelphia St, Suite K

Chino, (909) 591-0948 

chuckecheese.com

 

Live Theater

Winner:

Chino Community Children’s Theater

13123 Seventh St.

Chino, (909) 590-1149

ChinoCommunityTheater.com

 

Movie Theater

Winner:

Harkins Theatres Chino Hills 18

3070 Chino Ave.

Chino Hills, (909) 627-8010

harkins.com

 

Acupuncture 

Winner:

Dr. Kelly Mai 

12801 Mountain Ave.

Chino, (909) 464-8585

chinochiropracticacupuncture.com.

 

Assisted Living

Winner:

Oakmont of Chino Hills

14837 Peyton Drive

Chino Hills, (909) 757-1340

oakmontofchinohills.com

Runner-up:

Pacifica Senior Living Chino Hills

6500 Butterfield Ranch Road 

Chino Hills, (909)247-1556

pacificaseniorliving.com

 

Boot Camp

Winner:

Chino Hills Indoor Boot Camp

13841 Roswell Ave. 

Chino, (909) 465-0750

chinohillsindoorbootcamp.com

Runner-up:

Chino Hills Fit Body Boot Camp

14586 Pipeline Ave.

Chino, (909) 287-1241

fitbodybootcamp.com

 

Chiropractor

Winner:

Martin Chiropractic

13801 Roswell Ave, Suite F,

Chino, CA 91710

(909) 591-2525

chinochiropractor.com

Runner-up:

Sam the Chiropractor

5370 Schaefer Ave, Suite G, 

Chino, (909) 529-1179

samthechiropractor.com

 

Dance Studio

Winner:

Dellos Dance & Performing Arts

14830 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 597-9370

dellosdance.com

 

Day Spa

Winner:

Massage Envy

3825 Grand Ave. Suite B,

Chino, (909) 573-0200

massageenvy.com

Runner-up:

Massage Heights

13925 City Center Drive, Suite 2043, 

Chino Hills, (909) 810-2899

massageheights.com

 

Dentist

Winner:

Dr. Fabozzi 

(Fabozzi Dental)

4020-A Chino Hills Parkway 

Chino Hills, (909) 597-4711

fabozzidental.com

Runner-up:

Dr Grace Ngo 

(Luxury Smile)

15944 Los Serranos Country Club Drive, Suite 120, 

Chino Hills, (909)606-0853 

luxurysmilestudio.com

 

Doctor

Winner:

Dr. TAT

5450 Jefferson Ave. 

Chino, (909) 219-9804 

drtat.com

Runner-up:

Dr. Henry Guzman

5827 Pine Ave. Suite A,

Chino Hills, (909) 613-0016 

 

Health Food Store

Winner:

Clark’s Nutrition & Natural Foods

12835 Mountain Ave.

Chino, (909) 993-9200, clarksnutrition.com

Runner-up:

GNC

13065 Peyton Drive, Suite B,

Chino Hills, (909) 548-3377, gnc.com

 

Gym

Winner:

24 hour Fitness

12155 Central Ave.

Chino, CA 91710

(909) 590-4454, 24hourfitness.com.

Runner-up:

Fitness 19

12873A Mountain Ave.

Chino, 909-548-3333

fitness19.com

 

Hospital

Winner:

Chino Valley Hospital

5451 Walnut Ave. 

Chino, (909) 464-8600, cvmc.com

Runner-up:

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

1798 N. Garey Ave.

Pomona, (909) 865-9500 

pvhmc.org

 

Medical Office

Winner:

Kaiser Permanente

11911 Central Ave. 

Chino, (833) 574-2273, kaiserperman ente.org

Runner-up:

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

2140 Grand Avenue

Chino Hills, (909) 378-9261 

pvhmc.org

 

Optometry

Winner:

Dr. Crum

2581 Chino Hills Parkway.

Chino Hills, (909) 393-8378, drjoncrum.com

Runner-up:

Lens Crafters 

13855 City Center Drive Suite 3030,

Chino Hills, (909) 590-1536, lenscrafters.com

 

Pharmacy

Winner:

CVS 

3290 Chino Hills Parkway

Chino Hills, (909) 597-3898

cvs.com

Runner-up:

Live Well Pharmacy 

15871 Pomona Rincon Road, Unit #110,

Chino Hills, 909-325-2211

livewellpharmacyrx.cornerdrugstore.com

 

Physical Therapy 

Winner:

Empower Physical Therapy and Wellness

15944 Los Serranos Country Club Drive, Suite 250

Chino Hills, (909) 907-0805

empowerptwellness.com

Runner-up:

Arrowhead Therapy

15325 Fairfield Ranch Road, Suite 150, 

Chino Hills, (909) 557-1668

arrowheadortho.com

 

Pilates

Winner:

Club Pilates

13920 City Center Drive, Suite 4010, 

Chino Hills, (909) 529-1041 

clubpilates.com

 

Urgent Care

Winner:

Pomona Valley Health Center

2140 Grand Ave.

Chino Hills, (909) 630-7868

mypvhc.com

Runner-up:

Vista Medical Group

12488 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 613-0100

vistamedicalgroup.com

 

Weight loss

Winner:

Weight Watchers 

3935 Grand Ave., Suite 2,

Chino, (800) 651-6000

weightwatchers.com

 

Yoga

Winner:

Yoga Body Studio

14677 Ramona Ave.

Chino, (909) 247-1921, yogabodystudios.com

Runner-up:

Omnira Yoga

15210 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 979-1032, omnirayoga.com

 

Adult School

Winner:

Chino Valley Adult School

12970 Third St.

Chino, (909) 627-9613, chino.k12.ca.us

Runner up:

Baldy View ROP Career Training Center

1501 S. Bon View Ave.

Ontario, (909) 947-3400, baldyviewrop.com.

 

College 

Winner:

Chaffey Community College

5890 College Park Ave.

Chino, (909) 652-8200, chaffey.edu

Runner-up:

Mt. San Antonio College

1100 N Grand Ave.

Walnut, (909) 274-4289, mtsac.edu

 

Day Care Center

Winner: 

Good Earth Montessori

2593-A Chino Hills Parkway

Chino Hills, (909) 393-0998 

goodearthmontessorischool.com

Runner-up:

Sunshine Montessori

14611 Pipeline Ave.

Chino, (909) 597-1800, sunshinemon tessoriofchinohills.com.

 

Elementary School

Winner:

Loving Savior of the Hills

14816 Peyton Drive

Chino Hills, (909) 597-4668 

school.lovingsavior.org

Runner-up:

Gerald F. Litel Elementary

3425 Eucalyptus Ave.

Chino Hills,  (909) 591-1336, chino.k12.ca.us.

 

Jr High

Winner:

Canyon Hills Junior High School

2500 Madrugada Drive

Chino Hills, (909) 464-9938

chino.k12.ca.us

Runner-up:

Loving Savior of the Hills

14816 Peyton Drive

Chino Hills, (909) 597-4668 

school.lovingsavior.org

 

High School

Winner:

Ruben S. Ayala High School

14255 Peyton Drive

Chino Hills, (909) 627-3584

chino.k12.ca.us

Runner-up:

Chino High School

5472 Park Place

Chino, (909) 627-7351

chino.k12.ca.us

 

Preschool 

Winner:

Loving Savior Lutheran Preschool

14816 Peyton Drive

Chino Hills, (909) 597-4668 

preschool.lovingsavior.org

Runner-up:

Heights Christian School

2549 Madrugada Drive

Chino Hills, (909) 465-9905, heights christianschool.org.

 

Technical School

Winner:

Code Ninjas

4511 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite E,

Chino Hills, (909) 536-2633, codeninjas.com.

Runner-up:

Baldy View ROP Career Training Center

1501 S. Bon View Ave.

Ontario, (909) 947-3400, baldyviewrop.com.

 

Tutoring

Winner: 

Sylvan Learning Center

12887 Mountain Ave.

Chino, (909) 334-4960

sylvanlearning.com

Runner-up: 

Kumon

5370 Schaefer Ave., Suite A, 

Chino, (909) 591-9777

kumon.com

 

Auto Dealer

Winner:

M. K. Smith Chevrolet

12845 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 743-5697 

mksmithchevrolet.com

Runner-up:

Chino Hills Ford

4480 Chino Hills Parkway 

Chino, (909) 203-5700

chinohillsford.com

 

Bicycle shop

Winner:

Incycle

12345 Mountain Ave.

Chino, (909) 590-3515

incycle.com

Runner-up:

Jax Bicycles

13890 Peyton Drive, Unit A,

Chino Hills, (909) 287-7790, jaxbicycles.com.

 

Butcher

Winner:

Hottinger Family Meats

5437 Chino Ave. 

Chino, (909) 628-2568 

hottingerfamilymeats.com

 

Clothing Store

Winner:

Kohl’s

4093 Grand Ave.

Chino, (909) 591-8525

kohls.com

Runner-up:

Ross Dress for Less

4032 Grand Ave.

Chino, CA 91710

(909) 590-2449

rossstores.com

 

Florist

Winner:

Amoré Flowers, Cards & Gifts

12851 Mountain Ave.

Chino, (714) 404-8059

amore-gifts.edan.io

Runner-up:

Flowers by Lorena

12562 Central Ave., Unit # C, 

Chino, (909) 364-0022

flowersbylorena.com

 

Home Furnishings

Winner:

Daniel’s Home Center

12605 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 291-0688

danielshomecenter.com 

Runner-up:

Furniture Masters

14151 Fern Ave.

Chino, (909) 393-1202

 

Garden/Nursery

Winner: 

OF Wolfinbarger

5675 Francis Ave.

Chino, (909) 627-7481

ofwolfinbargerinc.com

Runner-up:

Moon Valley Nurseries

5211 Edison Ave.

Chino, (909) 325-4024

moonvalleynurseries.com

 

Liquor Store

Winner:

Party House Liquor

4060 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills, (909) 597-1759

Runner-up:

BevMo!

4037 Grand Ave.

Chino, (909) 627-4999 

bevmo.com

 

Music Shop

Winner:

KYR Music

14560 Pipeline Ave. 

Chino, (909) 597-0750 

kyrmusic.com

 

Tire shop

Winner:

American Tires

11925 Central Ave.

Chino, CA 91710 

www.americastire.com

Runner-up:

Firestone Complete Auto Care

15880 Soquel Canyon Parkway

Chino Hills, (909) 614-4944, firestonecompleteautocare.com

 

A/C Repair/Heating

Winner:

Metz Air Control

13784 Monte Vista Ave.

Chino, (909) 614-4125

metzaircontrol.com

Runner-up:

Air Med Heating & Air Conditioning

3895 Bayberry Drive

Chino Hills, (909) 364-9833

airmedac.com

 

Auto Body Shop

Winner:

Cherry Auto Body

13634 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 591-7481

cherryautobody.com

Runner-up: 

Dale Bright Automotive

5180 “G” St.

Chino, (909) 628-0600

 

Auto Repair

Winner:

A Tech Automotive

12512 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 590-0123

Runner-up:

Gabriel’s Automotive

13654 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 464-9005

 

Bank

Winner:

Chino Commercial Bank

14245 Pipeline Ave.

Chino, (909) 393-8880

chinocommercialbank.com

Runner-up:

US Bank 

12801 Central Ave. 

Chino, (909) 628-5507

usbank.com

 

Barbers

Winner: 

Chino Hills Barber

4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 365

Chino Hills, (909) 606-4002

chinohillsbarbers.com

 

Car wash

Winner:

Chino Hills Carwash

14694 Pipeline Ave.

Chino Hills, (909) 597-1726

Runner-up:

Soft Touch Carwash

5246 Riverside Drive

Chino, (909) 628-9407

 

Cleaners

Winner:

Eco Cleaners

4200 Chino Hills Parkway #168, 

Chino Hills, (909) 393-0899

Runner-up:

California Dry Cleaning

6180 Riverside Drive, Suite E, Chino, (909) 591-4328

 

Eyebrow Threading

Winner:

Zia Threading

4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills, (909) 393-8182

ziathreading.com

Runner-up:

Nirvana Threading

13865 City Center Drive #3090,

Chino Hills, (909) 364-1200, shoppesatchinohills.com 

 

Escrow Company

Winner: Inland Empire Escrow

12794 Central Ave. 

Chino, (909) 591-9387

inlandempireescrow.com

 

Eyelash Extension

Winner:

Amazing Eyelash Studio

3825 Grand Ave. Suite A-1, 

Chino, (909) 639-4458

amazinglashstudio.com

 

Hair Salon

Winner:

Giovanni’s Salon

15938 Los Serranos Country Club Drive, Suite C, Chino Hills, (909) 606-1500, giovannisalon.com.

 

Insurance

Winner:

AAA - Automobile Club of Southern California

5402 Philadelphia St., Suite A, 

Chino, (909) 591-9451

aaa.com

 

Law Firm

Winner:

Madrid Law Firm, A Professional Law Corporation

12612 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 628-0068

madridlawfirm.com

 

Martial Arts Studio

Winner: 

VCMA Villatoro Champion Martial Arts

15934 Los Serranos Country Club Drive, Unit A,

Chino Hills, (909) 606-8300 

vcmachinohills.com

 

Mortgage Officer

Winner:

Stacy Berry

JMJ Financial

26800 Aliso Viejo Parkway, Suite 200

Aliso Viejo, (909)247-6103

 

Mortuary

Winner: 

Funeraria del Angel Chino

13002 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 628-2329

dignitymemorial.com

Runner-up:

Todd Memorial

570 N Garey Ave.

Pomona, CA 91767

(909) 622-1217,

 toddmemorialchapel.com.

 

Nail Salon

Winner:

Style Nails

5606 Riverside Drive.

Chino, (909) 590-8808

Runner-up:

Happy Nails & Spa

3809 Grand Ave., Suite A, 

Chino, (909) 464-0330, 

happynailsandspacorona.com

 

Notary

Winner:

Parkway Postal

4195 Chino Hills Parkway

Chino Hills, (909) 597-7744

parkwaypostal.com

Runner-up:

Postal Center +

12403 Central Ave.

Chino, 

(909) 591-3925

postalcenterschino.com

 

Oil Change

Winner:

Chino Tire and Muffler

13552 Central Ave. # C, 

Chino, (909) 628-7115

chinotireandmuffler.com

Runner-up:

Econo Lube N’ Tune & Brakes

14688 Pipeline Ave., Unit A, 

Chino Hills, CA 91709  

econolube.com.

 

Pack N Ship Center

Winner:

Parkway Postal

4195 Chino Hills Parkway.

Chino Hills, (909) 597-7744

parkwaypostal.com

Runner-up:

Postal Center +

12403 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 591-3925

postalcenterschino

 

Pet Grooming

Winner:

Chino’s Caring Kennel

3890 Walnut Ave.

Chino, (909) 627-2212, chinoscaring kennel.com.

Runner-up:

Mutt Cutts Dog Spa

13460 Central Ave., Suite G, 

Chino, (909) 902-9898

muttcuttsdogspa.com

 

 

Winner:

Chino Veterinary Hospital

12578 Central Ave.

Chino, (909) 628-5155

chinoveterinaryhospital.com

Runner-up:

Country Animal Clinic Inc.

6691 Riverside Drive

Chino, (909) 627-3561

mycritterdoc.com

 

Pet Kennel

Winner:

Chino’s Caring Kennel

3890 Walnut Ave. 

Chino, (909) 627-2212, chinocaringkennel.com.

 

Plumber

Winner:

Sweetwater Plumbing

123456 Mountain Ave., Suite N-221

Chino, 909-957-4180

sweetwaterplumbing24-7.com

 

Property Management

Winner:

Bento Prop Management

5389 Riverside Drive

Chino, (909) 627-7220

bentomgmt.com

 

Real Estate Agent

Winner:

John & Jack Real Estate Team

Century 21 King

14726 Ramona Ave., Suite 201

Chino, (909)374-6320

myrealestateking.com

Runner-up: 

Sherry and Jeanette Young King Realty Group

14726 Ramona Ave. Suite #201, 

Chino, (909) 628-3529

jeanetteyoung.com

 

Self-Storage

Winner:

Chino Hills Self Storage

15315 Red Barn Court

Chino Hills, (909) 398-8898

Chinohillsselfstorage.net

Runner-up:

Chino Self Storage

5950 Euclid Ave.

Chino, (909) 393-8818

Chinovalleyselfstorage.net

 

Smog Shop

Winner:

US Smog

14452 Pipeline Ave.

Chino, (909) 590-0202

ussmog.com

Runner-up:

E Z Smog

14935 La Palma Drive Chino, 

(909) 597-8984, 

ezsmogchino.com.

 

Tax Prep

Winner:

H&R Tax Prep

5690 Schaefer Ave., Suite H,

Chino, (909) 627-7007

hrblock.com

Runner-up:

Carlos Zamora

Zamora Services

4625 Riverside Drive, Unit A, 

Chino, (909) 590-3300, zamoraserviceschino.com

 

Travel Agency

Winner:

AAA - Automobile Club of Southern California

5402 Philadelphia St., Suite A, 

Chino, (909) 591-9451, aaa.com

Runner-up: 

Carlos Zamora

Zamora Services

4625 Riverside Drive, Unit A, 

Chino, (909) 590-3300

zamoraserviceschino.com

 

Waxing

Winner:

Pine Ave Spa & Nails

5771 Pine Ave., Suite #O, 

Chino Hills, (909) 393-9590

pinenailsspachinohills.com

 

Window/Door Installer

Winner:

The Window Guys

2033 Cecilia Circle

Corona, (951) 273-9055

thewindowguys.com

Runner-up:

JR Door

615 N Benson Ave., Unit I, 

Upland, (909) 949-9902

jrdoorandwindow.net

 

Place of Worship

Winner:

Calvary Chapel Chino Hills

4201 Eucalyptus Avenue

Chino, (909) 393-7100

calvarycch.org

Runner-up:

St Paul The Apostle Catholic Church

14085 Peyton Drive

Chino Hills, (909) 465-5503

sptacc.org

