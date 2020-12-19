Readers, when you are looking for a great place to eat, a well-trained doctor to visit, or a reliable painter, you usually turn to your friends and family for advice.
The Champion’s annual Readers’ Choice edition allows you to take advantage of your entire community’s knowledge when it comes to selecting the best of the best.
Favorites
Often, longtime favorites still hold the title of Best in the Chino Valley, but there were some new winners too.
While a clear winner often ran away with the votes, at other times the contest was separated by only a couple of tally marks.
We included the winners’ contact information, so you can check them out and draw your own conclusions if they are new to you.
Inside this issue, some of the winners tell you what makes them unique, why they opened their business and what they do that keeps you coming back for more.
You’ll find their stories scattered between the winners’ lists.
And businesses are not the only winners in the 2020 Readers Choice.
The names of all readers who submitted entries were placed in a prize drawing. Winners’ names can be found on Page B8. Champion Newspapers Readers’ Choice Awards is only in its sixth year and we are very pleased by the large number of votes we received for the contest.
Reader’s Choice Winners 2020
American Cuisine
Winner:
Cock A Doodle
12940 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 628-2921
Runner-up:
Denny’s
12180 Central Ave.
Chino, 91710
(909) 627-3100
Bakery/Dessert
Winner:
Nothing Bundt Cake
4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 395,
Chino Hills, (909) 393-4622
Runner-up:
85 C Bakery
12959 Peyton Drive
Chino Hills, (909) 591-1185
Bar and Grill
Winner:
Roscoe’s Famous Deli
14700 Pipeline Ave.
Chino Hills, (909) 597-3304
Runner-up:
Yard House
13881 Peyton Drive
Chino Hills, (909) 590-9424, yardhouse.com
BBQ
Winner:
Joey’s BBQ
3689 Riverside Drive
Chino, (909) 628-1231
Runner-up:
Lucille’s
4611 Chino Hills Parkway
Chino Hills, (909) 597-1227
Breakfast
Winner:
Flo’s Diner
5650 Riverside Drive
Chino, (909) 628-0818
Runner-up:
Bravo Burger
14698 Pipeline Ave.
Chino, (909) 393-5595
Caterer
Winner:
Joey’s BBQ
3689 Riverside Drive
Chino, CA 91710
(909) 628-1231
Runner-up:
Cannataro’s Italian Restaurant
12345 Mountain Ave. Suite K
Chino, (909) 590-7960
Cheeseburger
Winner:
In-N-Out
3927 Grand Ave.
Chino, (800) 786-1000
Runner-up:
Farmer Boys
13675 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 548-4400
Chinese
Winner:
Panda Express
4021 Grand Ave.
Chino, (909) 313-2092
Runner-up:
Magic Wok
12029 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 628-1377
Coffee Shop
Winner:
Starbucks
4200 Chino Hills Parkway. #145
Chino Hills, (909) 606-0523
Runner-up:
The Coffee Bean
3626 Grand Ave. #1
Chino Hills, (909) 590-3774
Deli
Winner:
Hottinger Family Meats
5437 Chino Ave.
Chino, (909) 628-2568
Runner-up:
Roscoe’s Famous Deli
14700 Pipeline Ave.
Chino Hills, (909) 597-3304
Dinner
Winner:
Cock-A-Doodle Restaurant
12940 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 628-2921
Runner-up:
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que
4611 Chino Hills Parkway
Chino Hills, (909) 597-1227
Hamburger
Winner:
Farmer Boys
13675 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 548-4400
Runner-up:
In-N-Out
3927 Grand Ave.
Chino, (800) 786-1000, in-n-out.com
Happy Hour
Winner:
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
4585 Chino Hills Parkway
Chino Hills, (909) 993-5960
Runner-up:
Yard House
13881 Peyton Drive
Chino Hills, (909) 590-9424
Healthy Eats
Winner:
Pappachino’s Grill and Greens
14501 Ramona Ave.
Chino, (909) 393-9904,
Runner-up:
Lettuce toss It
15934 Los Serranos Country Club Drive
Chino Hills, (909) 606-9995, onestopsalad shop.com
Ice Cream
Winner:
Baskin Robbins
4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 875
Chino Hills, (909) 393-9705
Runner-up:
Cold Stone Creamery
13065 Peyton Drive, Suite C
Chino Hills, (909) 902-0015
Indian Cuisine
Winner:
Tamarind
4047 Grand Ave.
Chino, (909) 364-9141
Italian
Winner:
Cannataro’s Italian Restaurant
12345 Mountain Ave. Suite K
Chino, (909) 590-7960
Runner-up:
Pizzaioli
3920 Grand Ave. Unit A
Chino, (909) 590-5454
Japanese
Winner:
Wabi Sabi
4029 Grand Ave.
Chino, (909) 613-5888, wabisabichino.com
Runner-up:
Ojiya
4183 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite J
Chino Hills, (909) 606-8638
Juice Bar
Winner:
Juice it up
7033 Schaefer Ave.
Chino, (909) 584-3373
Korean
Winner:
Wang Cho BBQ
3911 Grand Ave.
Chino, (909) 627-5555
Lunch
Winner:
Corner Bakery
4517 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite A
Chino Hills, (909) 597-7664
Runner-up:
Farmer Boys
13675 Central Ave.
Chino, (909)548-4400
Mexican
Winner:
Los Portales Mexican Grill
12542 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 548-6660, losportalesmexicangrill.com.
Runner-up:
Las Cascadas Mexican Cuisine & Cantina
4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Unit 100
Chino Hills, (909) 764-6477
Micro-Brewery
Winner:
Luchador Brewing Company
15941 Pomona Rincon Road, Suite 100
Chino Hills, (909) 315-8206
Runner-up:
Chino Hills Brewing Company
3280 Chino Hills Parkway
Chino Hills, (909) 247-1800
Outdoor Dining
Winner:
Papachino’s Grill and Greens
14501 Ramona Ave.
Chino, (909) 393-9904
Runner-up:
Roscoe’s Famous Deli
14700 Pipeline Ave.
Chino Hills, (909) 597-3304
Pizza
Winner:
New York Pizzeria
12431 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 627-8883
Runner-up:
Chino Hills Pizza Company
14550 Pipeline Ave.
Chino, (909) 597-1477
Poki
Winner:
Ichi Poki
4021 Grand Ave., Suite A
Chino, (909) 364-9666
Runner-up:
Poke Delight
4525 Chino Hills Parkway
Chino Hills, (909) 606-7651
Seafood
Winner:
Papachino’s Grill and Greens
14501 Ramona Ave.
Chino, (909) 393-9904, papachino.com.
Runner-up:
The Boiler Steam Kettle
4665 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite I
Chino Hills, (909) 597-9098
Sandwich
Winner:
Jersey Mikes
12152 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 627-9555
Runner-up:
Jersey Mikes
3330 Grand Ave.
Chino Hills, (909) 342-9028
Sports Bar
Winner:
Roscoe’s Famous Deli
14700 Pipeline Ave.
Chino Hills, (909) 597-3304
Runner-up:
Yard House
13881 Peyton Drive
Chino Hills, (909) 590-9424
Steak House
Winner:
Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill
3335 Grand Ave.
Chino Hills, (909) 203-5500
Runner-up:
Tony’s Spunky Steer
11979 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 628-6763
Taco
Winner:
Wahoo’s
4505 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite E
Chino Hills, (909) 393-5650
Runner-up:
Del Taco
5740 Riverside Drive
Chino, (909) 627-5917
Yogurt
Winner:
Yogurtland
4505 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite D
Chino Hills, (909) 597-4961
Bowling
Winner:
Chaparral 300 Bowling
4191 Chino Hills Parkway
Chino Hills, (909) 342-7889
Golf
Winner:
Los Serranos Country Club
15656 Yorba Ave.
Chino Hills, (909) 597-1769
Kids Fun Zone
Winner:
Party Kingdom
3937 Schaefer Ave.
Chino, (909) 628-9900
Runner-up:
Chuck E. Cheese
5250 Philadelphia St, Suite K
Chino, (909) 591-0948
Live Theater
Winner:
Chino Community Children’s Theater
13123 Seventh St.
Chino, (909) 590-1149
Movie Theater
Winner:
Harkins Theatres Chino Hills 18
3070 Chino Ave.
Chino Hills, (909) 627-8010
Acupuncture
Winner:
Dr. Kelly Mai
12801 Mountain Ave.
Chino, (909) 464-8585
chinochiropracticacupuncture.com.
Assisted Living
Winner:
Oakmont of Chino Hills
14837 Peyton Drive
Chino Hills, (909) 757-1340
Runner-up:
Pacifica Senior Living Chino Hills
6500 Butterfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, (909)247-1556
Boot Camp
Winner:
Chino Hills Indoor Boot Camp
13841 Roswell Ave.
Chino, (909) 465-0750
Runner-up:
Chino Hills Fit Body Boot Camp
14586 Pipeline Ave.
Chino, (909) 287-1241
Chiropractor
Winner:
Martin Chiropractic
13801 Roswell Ave, Suite F,
Chino, CA 91710
(909) 591-2525
Runner-up:
Sam the Chiropractor
5370 Schaefer Ave, Suite G,
Chino, (909) 529-1179
Dance Studio
Winner:
Dellos Dance & Performing Arts
14830 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 597-9370
Day Spa
Winner:
Massage Envy
3825 Grand Ave. Suite B,
Chino, (909) 573-0200
Runner-up:
Massage Heights
13925 City Center Drive, Suite 2043,
Chino Hills, (909) 810-2899
Dentist
Winner:
Dr. Fabozzi
(Fabozzi Dental)
4020-A Chino Hills Parkway
Chino Hills, (909) 597-4711
Runner-up:
Dr Grace Ngo
(Luxury Smile)
15944 Los Serranos Country Club Drive, Suite 120,
Chino Hills, (909)606-0853
Doctor
Winner:
Dr. TAT
5450 Jefferson Ave.
Chino, (909) 219-9804
Runner-up:
Dr. Henry Guzman
5827 Pine Ave. Suite A,
Chino Hills, (909) 613-0016
Health Food Store
Winner:
Clark’s Nutrition & Natural Foods
12835 Mountain Ave.
Chino, (909) 993-9200, clarksnutrition.com
Runner-up:
GNC
13065 Peyton Drive, Suite B,
Chino Hills, (909) 548-3377, gnc.com
Gym
Winner:
24 hour Fitness
12155 Central Ave.
Chino, CA 91710
(909) 590-4454, 24hourfitness.com.
Runner-up:
Fitness 19
12873A Mountain Ave.
Chino, 909-548-3333
Hospital
Winner:
Chino Valley Hospital
5451 Walnut Ave.
Chino, (909) 464-8600, cvmc.com
Runner-up:
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
1798 N. Garey Ave.
Pomona, (909) 865-9500
Medical Office
Winner:
Kaiser Permanente
11911 Central Ave.
Chino, (833) 574-2273, kaiserperman ente.org
Runner-up:
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
2140 Grand Avenue
Chino Hills, (909) 378-9261
Optometry
Winner:
Dr. Crum
2581 Chino Hills Parkway.
Chino Hills, (909) 393-8378, drjoncrum.com
Runner-up:
Lens Crafters
13855 City Center Drive Suite 3030,
Chino Hills, (909) 590-1536, lenscrafters.com
Pharmacy
Winner:
CVS
3290 Chino Hills Parkway
Chino Hills, (909) 597-3898
Runner-up:
Live Well Pharmacy
15871 Pomona Rincon Road, Unit #110,
Chino Hills, 909-325-2211
livewellpharmacyrx.cornerdrugstore.com
Physical Therapy
Winner:
Empower Physical Therapy and Wellness
15944 Los Serranos Country Club Drive, Suite 250
Chino Hills, (909) 907-0805
Runner-up:
Arrowhead Therapy
15325 Fairfield Ranch Road, Suite 150,
Chino Hills, (909) 557-1668
Pilates
Winner:
Club Pilates
13920 City Center Drive, Suite 4010,
Chino Hills, (909) 529-1041
Urgent Care
Winner:
Pomona Valley Health Center
2140 Grand Ave.
Chino Hills, (909) 630-7868
Runner-up:
Vista Medical Group
12488 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 613-0100
Weight loss
Winner:
Weight Watchers
3935 Grand Ave., Suite 2,
Chino, (800) 651-6000
Yoga
Winner:
Yoga Body Studio
14677 Ramona Ave.
Chino, (909) 247-1921, yogabodystudios.com
Runner-up:
Omnira Yoga
15210 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 979-1032, omnirayoga.com
Adult School
Winner:
Chino Valley Adult School
12970 Third St.
Chino, (909) 627-9613, chino.k12.ca.us
Runner up:
Baldy View ROP Career Training Center
1501 S. Bon View Ave.
Ontario, (909) 947-3400, baldyviewrop.com.
College
Winner:
Chaffey Community College
5890 College Park Ave.
Chino, (909) 652-8200, chaffey.edu
Runner-up:
Mt. San Antonio College
1100 N Grand Ave.
Walnut, (909) 274-4289, mtsac.edu
Day Care Center
Winner:
Good Earth Montessori
2593-A Chino Hills Parkway
Chino Hills, (909) 393-0998
Runner-up:
Sunshine Montessori
14611 Pipeline Ave.
Chino, (909) 597-1800, sunshinemon tessoriofchinohills.com.
Elementary School
Winner:
Loving Savior of the Hills
14816 Peyton Drive
Chino Hills, (909) 597-4668
Runner-up:
Gerald F. Litel Elementary
3425 Eucalyptus Ave.
Chino Hills, (909) 591-1336, chino.k12.ca.us.
Jr High
Winner:
Canyon Hills Junior High School
2500 Madrugada Drive
Chino Hills, (909) 464-9938
Runner-up:
Loving Savior of the Hills
14816 Peyton Drive
Chino Hills, (909) 597-4668
High School
Winner:
Ruben S. Ayala High School
14255 Peyton Drive
Chino Hills, (909) 627-3584
Runner-up:
Chino High School
5472 Park Place
Chino, (909) 627-7351
Preschool
Winner:
Loving Savior Lutheran Preschool
14816 Peyton Drive
Chino Hills, (909) 597-4668
Runner-up:
Heights Christian School
2549 Madrugada Drive
Chino Hills, (909) 465-9905, heights christianschool.org.
Technical School
Winner:
Code Ninjas
4511 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite E,
Chino Hills, (909) 536-2633, codeninjas.com.
Runner-up:
Baldy View ROP Career Training Center
1501 S. Bon View Ave.
Ontario, (909) 947-3400, baldyviewrop.com.
Tutoring
Winner:
Sylvan Learning Center
12887 Mountain Ave.
Chino, (909) 334-4960
Runner-up:
Kumon
5370 Schaefer Ave., Suite A,
Chino, (909) 591-9777
Auto Dealer
Winner:
M. K. Smith Chevrolet
12845 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 743-5697
Runner-up:
Chino Hills Ford
4480 Chino Hills Parkway
Chino, (909) 203-5700
Bicycle shop
Winner:
Incycle
12345 Mountain Ave.
Chino, (909) 590-3515
Runner-up:
Jax Bicycles
13890 Peyton Drive, Unit A,
Chino Hills, (909) 287-7790, jaxbicycles.com.
Butcher
Winner:
Hottinger Family Meats
5437 Chino Ave.
Chino, (909) 628-2568
Clothing Store
Winner:
Kohl’s
4093 Grand Ave.
Chino, (909) 591-8525
Runner-up:
Ross Dress for Less
4032 Grand Ave.
Chino, CA 91710
(909) 590-2449
Florist
Winner:
Amoré Flowers, Cards & Gifts
12851 Mountain Ave.
Chino, (714) 404-8059
amore-gifts.edan.io
Runner-up:
Flowers by Lorena
12562 Central Ave., Unit # C,
Chino, (909) 364-0022
Home Furnishings
Winner:
Daniel’s Home Center
12605 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 291-0688
Runner-up:
Furniture Masters
14151 Fern Ave.
Chino, (909) 393-1202
Garden/Nursery
Winner:
OF Wolfinbarger
5675 Francis Ave.
Chino, (909) 627-7481
Runner-up:
Moon Valley Nurseries
5211 Edison Ave.
Chino, (909) 325-4024
Liquor Store
Winner:
Party House Liquor
4060 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills, (909) 597-1759
Runner-up:
BevMo!
4037 Grand Ave.
Chino, (909) 627-4999
Music Shop
Winner:
KYR Music
14560 Pipeline Ave.
Chino, (909) 597-0750
Tire shop
Winner:
American Tires
11925 Central Ave.
Chino, CA 91710
Runner-up:
Firestone Complete Auto Care
15880 Soquel Canyon Parkway
Chino Hills, (909) 614-4944, firestonecompleteautocare.com
A/C Repair/Heating
Winner:
Metz Air Control
13784 Monte Vista Ave.
Chino, (909) 614-4125
Runner-up:
Air Med Heating & Air Conditioning
3895 Bayberry Drive
Chino Hills, (909) 364-9833
Auto Body Shop
Winner:
Cherry Auto Body
13634 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 591-7481
Runner-up:
Dale Bright Automotive
5180 “G” St.
Chino, (909) 628-0600
Auto Repair
Winner:
A Tech Automotive
12512 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 590-0123
Runner-up:
Gabriel’s Automotive
13654 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 464-9005
Bank
Winner:
Chino Commercial Bank
14245 Pipeline Ave.
Chino, (909) 393-8880
Runner-up:
US Bank
12801 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 628-5507
Barbers
Winner:
Chino Hills Barber
4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 365
Chino Hills, (909) 606-4002
Car wash
Winner:
Chino Hills Carwash
14694 Pipeline Ave.
Chino Hills, (909) 597-1726
Runner-up:
Soft Touch Carwash
5246 Riverside Drive
Chino, (909) 628-9407
Cleaners
Winner:
Eco Cleaners
4200 Chino Hills Parkway #168,
Chino Hills, (909) 393-0899
Runner-up:
California Dry Cleaning
6180 Riverside Drive, Suite E, Chino, (909) 591-4328
Eyebrow Threading
Winner:
Zia Threading
4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills, (909) 393-8182
Runner-up:
Nirvana Threading
13865 City Center Drive #3090,
Chino Hills, (909) 364-1200, shoppesatchinohills.com
Escrow Company
Winner: Inland Empire Escrow
12794 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 591-9387
Eyelash Extension
Winner:
Amazing Eyelash Studio
3825 Grand Ave. Suite A-1,
Chino, (909) 639-4458
Hair Salon
Winner:
Giovanni’s Salon
15938 Los Serranos Country Club Drive, Suite C, Chino Hills, (909) 606-1500, giovannisalon.com.
Insurance
Winner:
AAA - Automobile Club of Southern California
5402 Philadelphia St., Suite A,
Chino, (909) 591-9451
Law Firm
Winner:
Madrid Law Firm, A Professional Law Corporation
12612 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 628-0068
Martial Arts Studio
Winner:
VCMA Villatoro Champion Martial Arts
15934 Los Serranos Country Club Drive, Unit A,
Chino Hills, (909) 606-8300
Mortgage Officer
Winner:
Stacy Berry
JMJ Financial
26800 Aliso Viejo Parkway, Suite 200
Aliso Viejo, (909)247-6103
Mortuary
Winner:
Funeraria del Angel Chino
13002 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 628-2329
Runner-up:
Todd Memorial
570 N Garey Ave.
Pomona, CA 91767
(909) 622-1217,
Nail Salon
Winner:
Style Nails
5606 Riverside Drive.
Chino, (909) 590-8808
Runner-up:
Happy Nails & Spa
3809 Grand Ave., Suite A,
Chino, (909) 464-0330,
Notary
Winner:
Parkway Postal
4195 Chino Hills Parkway
Chino Hills, (909) 597-7744
Runner-up:
Postal Center +
12403 Central Ave.
Chino,
(909) 591-3925
Oil Change
Winner:
Chino Tire and Muffler
13552 Central Ave. # C,
Chino, (909) 628-7115
Runner-up:
Econo Lube N’ Tune & Brakes
14688 Pipeline Ave., Unit A,
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Pack N Ship Center
Winner:
Parkway Postal
4195 Chino Hills Parkway.
Chino Hills, (909) 597-7744
Runner-up:
Postal Center +
12403 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 591-3925
postalcenterschino
Pet Grooming
Winner:
Chino’s Caring Kennel
3890 Walnut Ave.
Chino, (909) 627-2212, chinoscaring kennel.com.
Runner-up:
Mutt Cutts Dog Spa
13460 Central Ave., Suite G,
Chino, (909) 902-9898
Winner:
Chino Veterinary Hospital
12578 Central Ave.
Chino, (909) 628-5155
Runner-up:
Country Animal Clinic Inc.
6691 Riverside Drive
Chino, (909) 627-3561
Pet Kennel
Winner:
Chino’s Caring Kennel
3890 Walnut Ave.
Chino, (909) 627-2212, chinocaringkennel.com.
Plumber
Winner:
Sweetwater Plumbing
123456 Mountain Ave., Suite N-221
Chino, 909-957-4180
Property Management
Winner:
Bento Prop Management
5389 Riverside Drive
Chino, (909) 627-7220
Real Estate Agent
Winner:
John & Jack Real Estate Team
Century 21 King
14726 Ramona Ave., Suite 201
Chino, (909)374-6320
Runner-up:
Sherry and Jeanette Young King Realty Group
14726 Ramona Ave. Suite #201,
Chino, (909) 628-3529
Self-Storage
Winner:
Chino Hills Self Storage
15315 Red Barn Court
Chino Hills, (909) 398-8898
Runner-up:
Chino Self Storage
5950 Euclid Ave.
Chino, (909) 393-8818
Smog Shop
Winner:
US Smog
14452 Pipeline Ave.
Chino, (909) 590-0202
Runner-up:
E Z Smog
14935 La Palma Drive Chino,
(909) 597-8984,
Tax Prep
Winner:
H&R Tax Prep
5690 Schaefer Ave., Suite H,
Chino, (909) 627-7007
Runner-up:
Carlos Zamora
Zamora Services
4625 Riverside Drive, Unit A,
Chino, (909) 590-3300, zamoraserviceschino.com
Travel Agency
Winner:
AAA - Automobile Club of Southern California
5402 Philadelphia St., Suite A,
Chino, (909) 591-9451, aaa.com
Runner-up:
Carlos Zamora
Zamora Services
4625 Riverside Drive, Unit A,
Chino, (909) 590-3300
Waxing
Winner:
Pine Ave Spa & Nails
5771 Pine Ave., Suite #O,
Chino Hills, (909) 393-9590
Window/Door Installer
Winner:
The Window Guys
2033 Cecilia Circle
Corona, (951) 273-9055
Runner-up:
JR Door
615 N Benson Ave., Unit I,
Upland, (909) 949-9902
Place of Worship
Winner:
Calvary Chapel Chino Hills
4201 Eucalyptus Avenue
Chino, (909) 393-7100
Runner-up:
St Paul The Apostle Catholic Church
14085 Peyton Drive
Chino Hills, (909) 465-5503
