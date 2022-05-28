Paws 4 Success, an organization in Chino Hills that trains and certifies service dogs for persons with physical and psychological disabilities, is hosting an essay contest for high school and college students with the topic “How Mental Health Impacts Students in Schools.”
The contest, in observance of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, is open to all high school and college students in California, said Paws 4 Success founder David Harrison.
Entries should be no more than 750 words and submitted as a Microsoft Word document using 12-point font.
Submissions must include a cover page with the student’s name, date of birth, address, phone number, and name of school.
Two essays will be selected and awarded $500 each on June 5.
Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 by email to essay@paws4success.org.
