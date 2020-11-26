Crafty experiences for holiday gifts

One of the challenges each holiday season is coming up with novel gifts for loved ones.
For those who seemingly have it all and might not need another Santa sweater or fruit basket, an experience gift might be the perfect fit. Giving experiences can be fulfilling for gifters and show recipients that the gift was given ample thought.
There are no shortages of experiences to offer.
However, people who enjoy arts and crafts may enjoy being on the receiving end of a crafty experience this year.
•Glass-blowing: Glass-blowing is an art form that turns molten glass into colorful and eye-catching pieces.
Blown glass can be transformed into everything from wine goblets to ornaments.
Instructors can teach gift recipients how to form glass into desired finished products and decorate them with swirls, patterns and colors.
Check with local glass-blowing artisans (many are located in tourist centers and seaside towns) to find out if they offer experience gifts.
•Paint and sip: Paint and sip businesses are thriving, as scores of novice artists produce impressive artwork while sipping a glass of vino.
A friend or a family member who aspires to be the next Bob Ross will likely enjoy a paint and sip gift.
•Farmhouse style crafts: Businesses that teach individuals how to create farmhouse crafts take them through the step-by-step process of turning raw wood boards and shelves into stained and stenciled farmhouse-inspired pieces.
With clever sayings like “Home is where our story begins” or “Smith Family, Est. 2019,” it’s never been easier to create custom pieces in just a few hours.
•Pottery: Pottery studios can now be found as stand-alone buildings or as franchised establishments in area shopping malls.
Recipients can choose among various projects and walk away with a painted and fired treasure that can be displayed for years.
•Brewing: With the rise of craft breweries, apprentice shops have turned up across the country. A craft beer experience gift may be just what a budding brewer needs to start creating his or her own beers. Craft-inspired experience gifts can be customized for people with a wide range of interests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.