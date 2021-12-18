You don’t have to be a big corporate national bank to be successful.
Chino Commercial Bank has proven that. The local community bank was recognized as a “Super Premier Performing Bank” year after year by the Findley Reports on Financial Institutions.
According to Dann Bowman, president and CEO of Chino Commercial Bank, the bank continues to grow and is having an exceptionally strong year. “As of March 30, the bank has reached record levels of deposit loans and total assets.” he said proudly.
Mr. Bowman attributes the bank’s success to a mix of many factors. First and foremost, “We’re a truly local community bank,” he said, noting that American Banker Magazine recently recognized Chino Commercial Bank in its Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts in the country. “Out of roughly 5,000 community banks across the country, to be ranked #66 among the top 200 is especially gratifying.” he said.
Chino Commercial Bank was also awarded the “2019 Chino Valley Business of the Year” by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“We were founded and organized in Chino,” Mr. Bowman continued. “We are locally owned. Our customers own a piece of the bank.
When profits from a bank stay in its community, it makes for a stronger community,” he said. He also noted that many of the bank’s original board members still serve on the board of directors; and that bank employees are dedicated to serving the community and often serve on boards of local community organizations themselves.
What sets Chino Commercial apart from other banks is the close relationship that exists between the bank and its customers. Some very large banks have become so big that their employees don’t have the time to manage banking relationships with small businesses, Mr. Bowman explained. “We’re a smaller bank and are able to closely focus on our customer’s needs and challenges,” he said.
“We are committed to getting to know you personally and understanding your challenges and banking needs,” he said. “You could say that we’re an old-fashioned bank.
Our bankers not only know your banking needs, they will also know your name.” And he added, “When you call the bank, someone will actually pick up and answer the phone. You don’t have to keep pushing a lot of buttons or be routed to a service center.”
Contact: Dann Bowman, Pres/CEO, (909) 393-8880
