Chino Valley Fire District installed its 34th automated external defibrillator (AED) and its 352 trauma kit earlier this month as part of its Bleed Safe, Heart Safe community. The donation was made at Bill’s Barber Shop, 5662 Riverside Drive in Chino. The donation came from a sudden cardiac arrest survivor, who was revived with an AED by Chino Police Officer Siegfried Azarcon. Both Officer Azarcon and the unidentified donor attended the event at the barber shop.
