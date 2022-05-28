The delivery of recreational services is one of the top priorities in the City of Chino Hills with parks, trails, and programs for the very young to the “not-so-very” old.
“The identity of a community starts in many ways with the programs offered through Community Services,” said Community Services Director Jonathan Marshall.
Programs that residents have enjoyed for the past three decades and still attend in large numbers include the summer concerts in the park, movies, the annual Easter Egg-Citement, and Trick-or-Treat at The Shoppes, he said.
Based on surveys, the most requested types of bands and genres for concerts in the park are: 80s era, classic rock, country, 90s era, Latin/Salsa, and tribute bands.
Always in demand are aquatics programs and the summer day camp offerings, he said.
Chino Hills is a vigorous community that takes full advantage of sports programs and trail walks.
“This community has always been very active whether on the trails, at the dog park, outdoor basketball or the tennis courts,” Mr. Marshall said. “So whatever we have offered through the years has been well received.”
Trails are popular because hiking has been proven to provide physical, mental, and social benefits.
“Having a trail system within the community provides immediate access for our residents to enjoy these benefits while experiencing the natural beauty of Chino Hills,” Mr. Marshall said.
Senior trends
The city continues to see an upward trend in the senior population.
“This is why we launched our Active Adults 50+ programming when the Community Center opened in 2014,” Mr. Marshall said. “Since then, we have continued to expand, including the free drop-in programs offered weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
Active adults have full access to ping pong, billiards, cards, board games, Mahjong, puzzle swap, and scrabble during those hours.
Monthly and quarterly luncheons, social gatherings, education seminars and workshops are also offered.
Free special interest groups include scrapbooking, cribbage, pinochle and bridge, knit and stitch, bookworms, and quilting.
“We’re big supporters of our five Chino Hills senior non-profit groups that use the Community Center for their own gatherings and classes,” Mr. Marshall said.
Quarterly meetings are held with those groups to build the Active Adults 50+ program and provide events and classes the community is requesting, Mr. Marshall said.
According to the U.S. Census, 11.4 percent of the population in Chino Hills is 65 years and older, with 7.1 percent 65 to 74 years old; 3 percent 75 to 84 years old; and 1.3 percent 85 years and over.
In fiscal year 2021-22, the city subsidized recreation programs and events from the General Fund in the amount of $5,726,188.
“I believe the City Council, dating back to incorporation and during my entire 29 years with the city, believes what we do is important and makes a difference, adding to the quality of life the citizens of Chino Hills enjoy,” Mr. Marshall said, who started his career as a recreation coordinator in 1994.
Projects on the horizon include the splash pad in Pinehurst Park and enhancements to the Chino Hills Skate Park.
“We’re always looking to do different things and if someone has a good idea for a program or event, we are listening,” he said.
