Thank you Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario! We’ve been voted “BEST PIZZA” again for the sixth consecutive year by the Champion readers!!
Your support during the Covid-19 outbreak has been overwhelming and has demonstrated the strength in our community. We are so grateful to be able to provide authentic, fresh and affordable food to our incredible customers. With that, we also want to thank you for your patience during these trying times. Our business has switched gears and now must accommodate pick-up and delivery only. We appreciate your understanding when our wait times are longer than usual.
We know how important it is to keep our families safe and healthy and will continue to offer curbside pickup, delivery, contactless payments, etc… for as long as necessary. And like all of you, we’re looking forward to moving forward and putting this pandemic behind us and can’t wait to host your family gatherings in our dining room again soon!
Our staff is here to take the very best care of you. And even though you might not be able to see our smiles behind the face masks, please know that we are very happy to serve you!
Thanks again, we couldn’t have done it without you!!!
