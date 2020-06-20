The uncertainty of today’s economic environment due to the pandemic is causing a high rate of unemployment--- and consequently, loss of healthcare coverage as well.
In fact, the unemployment rate among people age 65 and older has quadrupled between March and April – from 3.7 percent to 15.6 percent.
And during that same period, 1.2 million adults age 65 and older lost jobs, along with another 2.4 million people ages 55 to 64.
The older adult population who are the most affected by the coronavirus can least afford to be without healthcare.
Fortunately, most adults over 65 are eligible for healthcare coverage through Medicare.
In response to the overwhelming need to help adults 65+ get healthcare coverage through Medicare, Inter Valley Health Plan has scheduled a series of Medicare Step-By-Step classes that explain how Medicare works in easy to understand language.
Their free online Medicare class is presented “live” by a Medicare Specialist so that your questions can be answered in real time. Visit www.ivhp.com/step-by-step to choose a date and time from the list of classes scheduled.
RSVP is required to receive log in information. For more information call 800-500-7018 or TTY 711, 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Inter Valley Health Plan is a not-for-profit, federally qualified HMO contracted with Medicare committed to providing quality healthcare coverage for adults 65+. With over 40 years in the business of healthcare, the
Plan is dedicated to improving the quality of life for older adults throughout its service area. Call (800) 500-7018 or TTY 711, or visit www.IVHP.com
